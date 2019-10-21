Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales edge past France to reach the semi-finals

Wales held out to beat France by a single point.

Wales and France went against each other in the third quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 20th October at Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture.

Wales reached the last eight as Pool D leaders after winning all their Pool stage games. France, on the other hand, finished second in the Pool stage after winning three games and having their last match against England cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The game was a breathtaking affair as Wales won the contest by a solitary point that came in the last five minutes of the game. In the first half of the match, France scored 19 points while Wales were at ten. In the second half of the game, Wales came back strongly as they scored ten points and prevented France from scoring even a single point.

France was ahead of Wales in the whole match but a try from Ross Moriarty and a conversion from Dan Biggar in the last five minutes of the match overturned the outcome entirely. Wales went ahead of France first time in the game and went on to hold their lead and clinch the tie.

Final score: Wales 20-19 France

Main Points: Wales vs. France

Wales scored a total of two tries and all of them were converted to add the extras. Dan Biggar was the one to get both the conversions for the Welsh. France, on the other hand, scored three tries in the game, two of which were converted.

Dan Biggar also became the top scorer of the match, bagging ten points with two conversions and two penalties.

Sebastien Vahaamahina from France became the top try scorer of the match, with two successful tries. One came in the first half of the game and other in the second half.

A yellow card was shown to Ross Moriarty from Wales in the first half of the match as Wales was reduced to a 14-man squad.

Wales will now face South Africa in the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 27th October at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City. The Springboks made quick work of hosts Japan, running out winners with a 6-3 scoreline

