Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales eyeing top spot in Group D as they face Uruguay

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 // 13 Oct 2019, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wales v Fiji - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Wales will be looking to re-establish themselves as Pool D leaders when they face off against Uruguay on Sunday at Kumamoto Stadium in the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The weather should be clear with a bearable temperature of around 22 degrees. Japan has endured heavy rainfall over the weekend and the playing surface may be rough in places.

Wales have already secured their progression to the quarterfinals. Finishing in first place will pair them with France next weekend, while finishing second will set up a less favourable match against England.

Uruguay are already eliminated from Japan 2019, but a shock win against the Welsh side would see them finish in third place in the group.

Uruguay`s greatest achievement at the tournament was their 30-27 upset against Fiji. This is seen as a great improvement from Los Teros, who lost all four Pool games back in 2015.

With no real tangible prize to play for, Uruguay will likely go all out against Wales here.

The Welsh were also given a scare against Fiji but have managed to win all three Pool games so far, including a 29-25 victory over the Wallabies.

Key Talking Points: Wales

Wales are reported to be preserving players carrying knocks in anticipation for the Quarter Finals. Those to be rested include Dan Biggar, Josh Adams and Jonathan Davies.

With only a five-day turnaround from now until their likely Quarter Final fixture, Head Coach Warren Gatland is likely to rotate his side heavily.

Despite fielding a weakened side, the Welsh are expected to breeze past Uruguay in Kumamoto. It is a chance for new talent to make a case for a regular starting XV places.

Key Talking Points: Uruguay

Uruguay are reported to be rotating heavily for this game, giving World Cup playing time to some of the less experienced players.

Los Teros have conceded a staggering 88 points since their shock win against Fiji in their opening game.

Regardless of their shock win against Fiji, Uruguay look set to finish bottom of Pool D and take home the wooden spoon.