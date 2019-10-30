Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales make nine changes ahead of Bronze final against All Blacks

Wales have made a host of changes to the side that will face New Zealand.

Before the much-awaited Rugby World Cup 2019 final takes place between England and South Africa, rugby fans around the world are excited for the Bronze final.

New Zealand and Wales were defeated in the semi-finals against England and South Africa, respectively and now are set to play against each other to decide who finished third in the tournament.

Both the teams are gearing up for the battle happening on 1st November at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Meanwhile, Warren Gatland, the head coach of Wales has announced the line-up that will be playing against New Zealand.

Wales has lost four players through injuries, forcing Gatland to make a total of nine changes in the team for the final match of the tournament. Apart from this, Gatland will be present at the field as head coach for the last time, ending a 12-year long reign. Here is the final Welsh line-up.

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Rhys Patchell, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Justin Tipuric, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Hadleigh Parkes.

Changes made in Wales' line-up

Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis make their way into the starting side in the front row join Ken Owens.

Adam Beard returns to the starting line-up to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones who will make his 143rd appearance

James Davies comes into the back-row as a replacement for Wainwright alongside Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty.

Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell will be at the half-back, while Owen Watkin features alongside Jonathan Davies in midfield.

Josh Adams, the leading try-scorer at RWC 2019, remains in the back three and will start the game alongside Owen Lane at wing and Hallam Amos at full-back.

