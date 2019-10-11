Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales moves to the top spot in Pool D after defeating Fiji

Wales v Fiji - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Wales came into action in another Pool D clash against Fiji on 9th October at Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture. Wales came into the Rugby World Cup 2019 in top form and they continued it in their games against Australia and Georgia.

While on the other hand, Fiji managed to win only a single match and this was a crucial fixture for them to keep their hopes to proceed into the quarterfinals alive.

Wales, who came in as favourites, won the match with a margin of 12 points. In the first half of the game, the scores of both the teams were close as Wales scored 14 while Fiji scored 10. While in the second half, Wales left their opponents behind as they scored 15 points while Fiji managed to score only 7 points.

Final Score: Wales 29-17 Fiji

Main Points: Wales vs Fiji

Josh Adams from Wales was the top scorer of the match as he scored three tries and this made him the player who scored the most tries of the game too.

The yellow card was shown four times during the match. Ken Owens from Wales and Tevita Cavubati, Semi Kunatani from Fiji were benched for 10 min in the first half while James Davies from Wales were sent off of the field in the start of the second half.

Wales collected a bonus point as they scored four tries and moved to the first place in the Pool D points table leaving behind Australia in the second place. While on the other hand, Fiji managed to score two tries along with a penalty.

Fiji's valiant effort proved to be futile. As a result, their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals ended with this match.

A bizarre defeat against Uruguay cost Fiji their knockout slot. Wales will be facing Uruguay on Sunday, and a win will ensure that they will proceed to the knockouts as the Pool D champions.

