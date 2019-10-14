Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales to face France in the quarter-finals after beating Uruguay

Wales' win over Uruguay confirmed their position on top of Pool D at the Rugby World Cup.

Wales took on Uruguay in the last Pool D clash of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 13th October at Kumamoto Stadium. Wales had already cemented their place in the quarter-finals. Going into the match, they were second in the points table behind Australia. The Welsh needed a win to finish top of their Pool. Uruguay, on the other hand, sat bottom of the table and was already out of the tournament.

Finishing as leaders of the Pool would mean that Wales would play France in the quarter-finals while a win for Uruguay would mean Wales would take on England in the quarter-finals instead.

In the first half of the match, both the teams were very close as Wales scored seven points while Uruguay in reply scored six points. In the second half of the game, Wales left Uruguay way behind them as they picked up 28 points and let Uruguay score just seven points. Wales ended up romping to victory by a margin of 22 points.

Final Score: Wales 35-13 Uruguay

Main Points: Wales vs. Uruguay

Wales scored a total of four tries and a penalty try. Every try was converted to add extras, and Leigh Halfpenny was the man to do it. Uruguay scored just one try in the whole match.

Leigh Halfpenny from Wales and Berchesi from Uruguay shared the title of the top scorer in the match. Leigh Halfpenny pocketed 8 points with four conversions while Berchesi had two penalties and a conversion.

A yellow card was shown to Uruguay's Santiago Civetta during the second half of the match and was benched for ten minutes.

Wales collected a bonus point as they scored four tries and moved to the top of Pool D, leaving Australia in second. Now, they will face France in the quarter-finals on 20th October.

Wales won the match but Uruguay won the hearts as they played like a confident team after pulling off their first-ever Rugby World Cup win earlier against Fiji.

