Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales vs Georgia Result and Highlights

Rugby World Cup 2019 featured Wales taking on Georgia in a Pool D clash on 23rd September at the City of Toyota Stadium, Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City.

Given that Wales, ranked 4th, entered the competition in great form, they were certain to give the 12th ranked Georgia a run for their money. This domination was on show all throughout the contest as Wales adopted an aggressive strategy right from the first minute.

Such was Wales' proficiency in the first half that Georgia failed to score a single point as the former took a massive 29-0 lead into the break. Georgia seemed to stage a comeback early in the second half as they scored the first seven points of the half.

However, the difference in points was a bit too large for Georgia to contend with as they eventually fell to a massive 29-point loss.

Final Score: Wales 43-14 Georgia

Here are the highlights from this contest.

Luke Pearce, the referee of the game, blew his whistle, and the game started.

Wales made a great start as Jonathan Davies scored a try by taking over from Gareth Davies's initiation but Dan Bigger failed to score from the conversion.

Wales were handed yet another penalty, and this time Dan Bigger pocketed three points with a clean conversion.

Wales' aggression brought about yet another try, this time courtesy of Justin Tipuric, who took over from Josh Navidi's start. Georgia's full-back Matiashvili Ntamack failed to convert a kick after which Biggar pocketed two more points with a perfect conversion that brought about a 15-point lead for Wales.

While Georgia were looking out for ways to get on the scoreboard, Wales scored another try as Josh Adam sprinted beautifully towards the left corner from 30m out, which was followed by a two-point conversion from Biggar.

Wales were at the top of their game all throughout the first half as Liam Williams grabbed one more opportunity and scored a try, which was duly followed by a third conversion from Biggar.

At the half-time mark, Wales enjoyed a massive 29-0 lead against Georgia.

The second half started on a positive note for Georgia as Shalva Mamukashvilli scored a try to open his side's account with five points before a two-point conversion from Tedo Abzhandadze took the tally to seven points.

Soon after, Jaba Bregvadze was shown a yellow card as he came in as a replacement but was sent off for collapsing a rolling maul as a result of which Georgia lost one of the replacements and were down to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Georgia looked exhausted on the field as Wales were awarded another try, this time courtesy of Tomos Williams which was followed by a yet another conversion from Biggar. Wales enjoyed a 36-7 lead as Georgia looked devoid of ideas to score.

After a long wait, Levan Chilachava, who was called in as a replacement made an impression straight away by scoring a try for Georgia and Abzhandadze made no mistake with the conversion.

George North pulled off a fantastic try in the last few minutes as he pocketed five more points for Wales before Leigh Halfpenny scored through a conversion that saw his side finishing the game with a win, courtesy of a massive 43-14 margin.

Wales were excellent all through the game and although Georgia performed a lot better in the second half, the former ensured that there was a wide gap in the scoreline to pick up a comfortable win in the end.

