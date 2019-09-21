Rugby World Cup: France looking to leave a mark in their opening fixture with Argentina

Scotland v France - Summer Test

Tokyo will host its second game in as many games when France takes on Argentina in Pool C`s opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Fan fever is sure to be rife with both sides playing two of their preliminary fixtures at venues in and around the capital.

Both sides have featured in every edition of the Rugby World Cup to date.

The 2011 finalists are said to be in a period of transition and have had mixed success in recent years. They were 44-8 thumped by England but later went on to beat Scotland with a team full of youthful promise.

Toulouse pair Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont will make up the half-back partnership for their opening fixture.

Reports also suggest that Head Coach Jacques Brunel will opt for Gregory Alldritt over Louis Picamoles at eight.

Les Bleus are favouring a younger squad for the tournament with prop Demba Bamba and aforementioned Romain Ntamack not being part of their U-20 Junior World Championship campaign in 2018.

Brunel has been under fire as of late due to a poor run of results and his tenure may come into question should his faith in youth fail to provide results.

Argentina are perceived as underdogs but head into the game with experience on their side. Nicolas Sanchez is likely to be at his usual fly-half with flanker Pablo Matera captaining the Pumas for the campaign.

They are led by former Pumas international Mario Ledesma who was appointed in 2018 replacing the unimpressive Daniel Hourcade.

The two sides have met four times previously at the Rugby World Cup, two of which were in the 2007 edition with Argentina winning both matches.

Argentina are expected to finish third in Pool C behind England and France. However, experience is on their side over their opening match opponents. Should the youngsters of Les Bleus fail to step up to the plate then we may have an upset on our hands.