Rugby World Cup: Italy and Namibia both looking to hit the ground running in pool B

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 6 // 22 Sep 2019, 06:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Italy and Namibia will be looking to hit the ground running

The city of Osaka will host its first match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 on Sunday when Italy take on Namibia at the Hanazano Rugby Stadium.

Locals and visiting fans alike are sure to be in high spirits for this opening match which may be more influential on the final standings of pool B than most might think.

Neither side has progressed further than the pools at the Rugby World Cup. Italy have qualified for every edition of the tournament while Namibia have featured in all of the past five.

Sharing the pool with both New Zealand and South Africa, both sides will surely consider this fixture as a crucial one.

Skipper Sergio Parisse will lead the Azzuri as he plays in his fifth World Cup, becoming the third player to have done so in the tournament’s history.

The Italians are coached by Irishman Conor O’Shea who has favoured a youthful squad for this campaign with 21 players set to make their first appearance at a Rugby World Cup.

Young Benetton prop Marco Riccioni is to make his World Cup debut while forwards Leonardo Ghiraldini and Alessandro Zanni will add experience to the squad.

Namibia are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and will be looking to make a lasting impression on the Rugby Union world.

Under the leadership of former Wales international Phil Davies, they have achieved notable success in African competitions. Since he took on the role as Head Coach in 2015 they have won four continental titles without suffering a loss. He will surely be looking to reproduce at least some of this success on the international stage in Japan.

Advertisement

No.8 Renaldo Bothma will take on the role as captain as he aims to lead his side to their first World Cup victory in their opening match.

JC Greyling is likely to play a crucial role in directing the Namibian attack in his usual appointment at centre.

Hitting the ground running will be critical for both sides in light of the colossal opposition that further awaits them in pool B.