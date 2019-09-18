Rugby World Cup News: Wales' assistant head coach Rob Howley sent back from Japan

Rob Howley

Rugby World Cup 2019 is around the corner and will start on the 28th of September in Japan. Rugby fans are excited for the same, but there is hugely disappointing news for Wales' ugby fans as Rob Howley, the assistant head coach of Wales has been sent back home from Japan.

Why has been Rob Howley sent back from Japan?

Wales became the No.1 ranked team after defeating England in the warm-up matches as they extended their 14-match winning streak. This season could have been the dream season for Wales' team and their fans, but prior to the start of the tournament, they have been dealt a blow as they have lost their best player Garreth Anscombe due to injury.

Although they have Dan Bigger as a replacement, the depth of the team has reduced. And now, their former captain and assistant head coach Rob Howley has been sent back from Japan under the allegation of breaching World Rugby's regulation 6, which covers anti-corruption and betting.

Howley, who has 59 caps with Wales and has been the team's captain on 22 occasions has been working with the head coach of Wales Warren Gatland since January 2008 but his coaching future is now under danger.

Howley attended Wales' open training session in Kitakyushu but was not present at the eam's official welcome and capping ceremony later in that evening.

A Welsh Rugby Union said:

The WRU can confirm that Rob Howley has returned to Wales to assist with an investigation in relation to a potential breach of World Rugby regulation 6, specifically betting on rugby union.

The decision was taken to act immediately in light of recent information passed to the WRU.

No further details can be provided at this stage as this would prejudice the investigation. If required an independent panel will be appointed to hear the case.

Rob has co-operated fully with our initial discussions and we would ask that the media appreciate this is a difficult and personal matter for Rob and that his privacy is respected before an outcome is reached.

Warren Gatland has consulted with senior players and Stephen Jones will be arriving in Japan imminently to link up with the squad as attack coach.

For latest Rugby News, Stick to Sportskeeda.