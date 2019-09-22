Rugby World Cup 2019: Powerful Wales entertain Georgia in Pool D opener

Wales will open their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgia in Toyota City. The blistering heat and humidity that Japan experiences at this time of year has seemingly had an effect on some games and that may well be the case once again given the inland location of the host city.

Wales enter the tournament as Six Nations Champions, the third title Head Coach Warren Gartland won during his reign.

The Welsh are yet to reach a World Cup final though, with their best finish coming in 1987 and 2011 when they reached the semifinals.

Alun Wyn Jones will lead his team out as skipper and is likely to set Wales’ all-time cap record by the conclusion of the tournament. The lock forward is known for his consistent work rate and has been a key factor in his country’s success of late.

Young hopeful Josh Adams is also likely to draw attention at the tournament when he takes his position on the wing. The Cardiff Blues player has tallied a total of 20 points from 14 appearances for Wales so far.

Georgia, meanwhile, will set out to cause an upset and carve their name amongst Europe’s elite teams. They face a tough challenge to emerge from the pool stages but may fancy their chances against some of Pool D’s weaker opposition.

Georgia are coached by Milton Haig who has led them to six championships in the European Nations Cup second-tier competition. The New Zealander will conclude his tenure with the country at the end of this World Cup.

A lot has been said about young fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze. After a promising World Under 20 Championship in Argentina, expectations on the youngster are sure to be high and he will be hoping to make his mark.