Super Rugby: Rebels vs Stormers Preview - John Maddocks to be rested by Melbourne & more

HS Reyneke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 17 // 10 Apr 2019, 18:57 IST

Jack Maddocks in action for the Melbourne Rebels

Jack Maddocks has earned a well-deserved rest for his team's round 9 clash with the Stormers. Maddocks has been exceptional this season out wide for the Melbourne Rebels and will definitely be one of the favorites to wear the Wallabies' 14 jersey. The coach of the Rebels, Dave Wessels has opted to start Semisi Tupou on the wing this weekend, Topou has not had a great start to his Super Rugby season by receiving a yellow card in the match last week against the Sunwolves from Japan.

The Stormers will need to have an organised defence and they will need to complete their first-time tackles during their clash with the Rebels. If they do not manage to implement an organised defense, the likes of Quade Cooper and Will Genia could have a field day. The clash upfront could be emphatic and viewers can expect hard hits and tempers flaring this weekend.

The Stormers have had a few injury setbacks and international protocol rests over the last couple of weeks with their captain Siya Kolisi and influential players such as SP Marais and Eben Etzebeth not being available for selection because of injury.

The Stormers have a couple of problems in the back line with players such as Jean-Luc du Plessis and Ruhan Nel not performing to their ability. The men from Cape Town will certainly welcome the return of EW Viljoen from injury later this month. Stormers supporters have also been excited for the future of their team with speculation that Sharks stalwart Curwin Bosch might be heading to Cape Town later in the year.

It will be a challenging weekend for the men from the republic this weekend against the Australian Conference leaders. But do not write them off just yet as they have appointed a very influential captain in Steven Kitshoff for the clash against the Rebels and the fact that they feel pressured to win a game on tour.