Unfazed Billy Vunipola triumphs against Tongan 'brothers'

Vunipola prepares for a scrum vs. Tonga

England’s 35-3 win over Tonga may have carried a little extra significance for two members of the England side. Billy and Mako Vunipola were born to Tongan parents and their father Fe’ao Vunipola represented Tonga at both the 1995 and 1999 Rugby World Cups.

Billy and Mako were born on the other side of the world from England in Australia and New Zealand respectively. They then moved at a young age, not to England, but to Wales following their father's rugby career when he signed for Pontypool, Pontypridd and finally Caerphilly.

Eventually, the family settled in England which led to them qualify to play for the national side through residency. Mako made his international debut for England in late 2012 before his younger brother joined him in the national side in the summer of 2013.

It’s interesting to note the Vunipolas are not the only England players who come from a rich rugby background overseas. Manu Tuilagi, who scored two tries in the win against Tonga, has five older brothers who have played for Samoa and yet he previously represented England at the 2011 Rugby World Cup even before he gained British citizenship in 2014.

The Vunipolas' did not feature in the 2011 World Cup but they did both play in the 2015 edition and while only Billy saw the field in the game against Tonga, both brothers are expected to match their fathers tally of appearing in two World Cup campaigns. While Mako is currently injured, Billy played all 80 minutes in a fixture that once saw his father captain Tonga against the English.

"My heritage is something I'm unbelievably proud to represent. It's not one of riches or anything like that. It's not fancy," Vunpiola told the BBC.

"It would have been easier for my parents to stay in Tonga, but they took the leap, and so every time we play we're representing everyone back home - the Tongan people, not just ourselves."

Before the game, Tonga's coach Toutai Kefu warned Vunipola that his side were looking forward to having an opportunity to "get into Billy’s face and smash him,” a goal which they certainly achieved with one monstrous hit from Zane Kapeli in particular.

However, Vunipola did not seem fazed and put together a performance that pleased his coach.

“He played well against his brothers, didn’t he?” England head coach Eddie Jones said, “That’s not easy to do.”