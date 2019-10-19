DHL Delivers the Rugby World Cup 2019(TM) to Japan

Anish Raul with India Rugby Captains

Rugby is perhaps the pinnacle of contact sports and the beauty cloaked with brawns is displayed at its glorious best at the ongoing Rugby World Cup. For the first time in the history of the sport, the event is taking place in Asia and outside of a Tier 1 Rugby nation.

While the players make the event happen on the pitch, behind the closed doors, it is the sponsors that should be the thanked to bring such a competition to fruition – and, this time, none more so than DHL, the official logistics partner of Rugby World Cup 2019.

DHL is a company that doesn’t need an introduction. The international express logistics company is widely used by people around the globe for sending items as quickly as possible.

There is no wonder, then, as to why they are the ones responsible for the transportation required by the tournament and team equipment all over the globe.

The company is also partners with the World Rugby Sevens Series, the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017, Rugby Canada, the German Rugby Union, the Irish Harlequins in England, Rugby Football Union and the DHL Stormers in South Africa, while also being responsible for other grassroots support for local clubs in across the world. Given that DHL have around 350000 employees in over 220 countries, they are the perfect partner for any big events around the globe.

However, it is just not about delivering things for DHL – it is also about sharing joy with their work. Just ask young Anish Raul from Mumbai and he will tell you how DHL brought limitless happiness to his life when they chose him to deliver the match ball on the field for the second Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final on Saturday, October 19.

Anish Raul: DHL match ball delivery

The youngster, who is just 11 years of age, will have a day to remember when he steps foot on the pitch to deliver the match-ball for the game between New Zealand and Ireland.

Anish is India’s Match Ball Delivery representative for this tournament. In a cricket-loving country, Anish seems to have found his love for Rugby, as just earlier this year, he started playing the sport when he attended an introductory training session, which was hosted by DHL and featured the captains of the Indian national men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

Anish has, since, become an avid lover of the game, taking particular admiration for the art of tackling and the cohesiveness of teamwork, and will have day to remember – thanks to DHL’s Global Match Ball Delivery Program that gives 48 children a unique opportunity to deliver the match ball onto the field in World Cup match.

As a result, it could be safely added that DHL not only send items all over the world, they also spread joy along with it.