Super Rugby: Chiefs vs Blue Bulls Preview

Keagile FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 12 // 13 Mar 2019, 22:56 IST

Waikato Chiefs

The 2012 and 2013 champions and every neutral's favourite franchise, the Waikato Chiefs, are coming to town.

The first four games of the season turned out badly for the Chiefs, losing to the Crusaders, Highlanders, Brumbies and (very surprisingly) to the Sunwolves. The Bulls will be returning from a week off as they have just had their bye.

A lot has changed at the Chiefs in the last few seasons, specifically since Aaron Cruden departed to join Mohed Altrads' (Syrian born cement and scaffolding entrepreneur) multi-million dollar project in Montpellier. It is a team that has evolved a lot in recent times, especially as the champions of 2012 and 2013 have aged or lost form - like SBW- and thus departed.

Promotion from the Mitre 10 Cup is the main source of talent replacing departees, and the well is deep. Despite the significant player turnover, this team is still based around the immense and world-class All Black talents of (oft-injured) lock Brodie Retallick and flyhalf Damian McKenzie, two gentlemen who are considered among the best in the world.

This will be the Bulls' first game against opposition from outside of the South African Conference so they've had time to warm up for this. Thank goodness it is at home. The Bulls forwards always perform fearlessly (i.e., "better") at home and since the Chiefs are on a horrible run of form this will hopefully turn out to be a positive Saturday afternoon for them.

Damian McKenzie's backline will be the real challenge posed by the Chiefs. The only Chiefs back older than him in the Sunwolves loss was outside center Tumua Manu, remarkably. It is a far cry from his junior All Black days playing second fiddle to the lethal Cory Jane (more than a decade his senior) and Israel Dagg (six years older) legendary attack.

He is slowly growing into his own but he is yet to reach predecessor Aaron Crudens' level of authority and play (although that is likely only a matter of time). When New Zealand opposition play against South African franchises they "stereotypically" put an emphasis on using the backline.

When on form, they will destroy any backline in world club rugby with their lethal and youthful zeal. The only warning this column can give is for the Bulls' backs to be extra wary of Damian McKenzie's backlines' ability to transfer possession in the tackle.

Chiefs' incentive to halt their losing streak will be greatest against the team they defeated 41-28 last season and 28-12 the year previous to that. It could go either way honestly.