10 facts about Usain Bolt you may not know

by paras goel Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 18:22 IST

Usain Bolt was put on this Earth to run. Arguably the greatest sprinter to walk the face of the earth also has a side to him that many wouldn’t know. We know that the great man has a goofy sense of humour so we have tried to unravel few of the facts about him that will make his fans admire him even more.

#10 He nearly survived a car crash

A year after achieving superstardom at the Bejing Olympics in 2008, Bolt met with a horrific accident. An excerpt from his autobiography, Faster Than Lightning, reads “I’d been driving through the countryside with two of my friends from Kingston. I gripped the steering wheel hard.”

The car landed upside down in the ditch. Surprisingly Bolt and his friends escaped unscathed from the incident but the Jamaican learnt his lesson from it. He thanked God and realised that he was born to run faster than any athlete, ever.