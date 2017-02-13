10 greatest female sprinters of all time

Jamaica remains a dominant force amongst the women sprinters as well.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 18:18 IST

Joyner won gold in 100m, 200m, and 4x100 in the 1988 Olympics

Sprint running is one of the most time-restricted sports in the world as these athletes have just 10 or 11 seconds to prove their mettle. And yet, we have a host of legends who have accomplished the feat and etched their names in history books through the years.

Names like Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt, and Tyson Gay are popular names that even casual athletics fan would know of, but what about the fastest women to ever tread the race course? From Florence Griffith Joyner to Kerron Stewart, Sportskeeda outlines the 10 greatest female sprinters that we have witnessed over the years.

#10 Florence Griffith Joyner

Flo-Jo as she was nicknamed, is considered to be the fastest woman of all time. The world records that she set in the 100m and 200m dash in 1988 still stands unbroken. At the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, she claimed the triple gold in 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay, along with a silver medal in the 4x400m relay event.

Her 100m record stands strong at 10.49 seconds and in addition to that she also holds the record for the fastest wind-legal time of 10.61 seconds in 100m. A psychology graduate from UCLA, she was known for her flashy style on the track, often designing her own clothes, sporting long hair and donning accessories while running.

Unfortunately, the world lost the talented very early since she succumbed to an epileptic seizure at the age of just 38 in 1998.