5 Indian celebrities who love running

Sportskeeda takes a look at famous Indians who love running

@ElRealesVikram by Vikram Mahendra Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 17:33 IST

Rahul Bose is one of many famous Indians who love running

Running might not be that popular a sport, barring the aberration of Olympics every four years, it is surely the easiest one to participate in and attracts a large number of enthusiasts from all over the world. While the sport has its own share of celebrities in the likes of Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake, Mo Farah, Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce, famous personalities from other fields are running aficionados as well.

Plenty of marathons, charity runs and exhibition races take place every now and then, and they see the participation of actors, businessmen, musicians and other famous celebrities from around the world. While some of these famous personalities make appearances, a lot of them take the sport quite seriously and are big followers of running. Sportskeeda takes a look at celebrities and famous people who love running:



#1 Raghuram Rajan – Economist

Raghuram Rajan keeps fit when he is not solving economic problems

The former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is among the most accomplished economists around the world and is widely acclaimed for predicting the 2008 economic meltdown. However, not many know that Raghuram Rajan is a health conscious guy and does spend a lot of time running as well. He has been spotted in several marathons over the years and is known for his love of sports.



Raghuram Rajan was seen at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon a couple of years back and spoke about how happy he was to be associated with the event. The 54-year-old has made several contributions to improve the world economy and certainly does a lot to promote running in whatever capacity he can.