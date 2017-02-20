5 tennis stars who have run a marathon

Though tennis courts are merely 27 feet wide, it is estimated that players run across for 3 miles during each match.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 21:04 IST

When the longest recorded tennis match took place at Wimbledon in 2010, it was estimated that both the players, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut ran a distance of 6 miles during the 11 hours and 5 minutes of playing time. However, when it comes to normal tennis matches it is assumed that the players typically cover a distance of 3 miles or 5 km chasing down the ball!

Thus, one can easily say that all the tennis stars are runners in their own right as well, and expanding on the point, Sportskeeda looks at 5 such players who have completed a marathon!

#1 Caroline Wozniacki

She was probably the first active tennis player to run a marathon when she crossed the finish line at the New York City Marathon in 2014, ranked eighth in the world at that point in time. Just responding to her own whim of running a long distance run, Caroline who has playing the WTA finals until a week before the D-day admitted that she had not put in any kind of serious preparation going into the race.

She was quoted as saying, “Honestly, I think I've done everything you're not supposed to do before a marathon." she said. "I had a Halloween party three days ago and came back at like 4:00 in the morning. Two days ago I chilled a little bit, but I've been really busy.

“Last night I actually didn't have much of a dinner because I went to the Rangers game, and I just got a little bit [to eat]. You're supposed to load up on carbs, but I didn't really have too much time for that."

But despite this, the Danish star raced to the end with a respectable time of 3 hours and 26 minutes and was greeted at the finish line by another tennis superstar and her buddy Serena Williams. With her effort, Wozniacki raised more than $81,000 for a charity called Team for Kids.