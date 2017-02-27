Adidas makes serious strides in Sub2 marathon race with win in Tokyo

Adidas has a strong history of marathon success, with adizero owning four world records

by Press Release News 27 Feb 2017, 13:29 IST

Adidas and Wilson Kipsang were victorious in Tokyo, while debuting the adidas adizero Sub2. Adidas Running’s latest innovation, the revolutionary shoe was created to take athletes below the two-hour barrier.

The result of years of extensive research and testing, the adidas adizero Sub2 showcases the best in cutting-edge adidas innovation. To develop a product designed to enable athletes to break the two-hour barrier, adidas Innovation Technologies explored the performance of a range of state-of-the-art materials in different temperatures, environments and surfaces.

The best prototypes were then subjected to rigorous testing and co-development with elite athletes including Kipsang. The Kenyan marathon runner currently owns the only pair of adizero Sub2 shoes in existence, in an exclusive Energy Blue colourway inspired by the start and finish lines of the Tokyo Marathon.

“Wilson’s extraordinary achievement in Tokyo is a proud moment for adidas,” said André Maestrini, Global General Manager, adidas Running. “This is our best long-distance shoe ever and to see it successfully paired with Wilson’s incredible talent is a huge milestone. This is the first step in our ambitious Sub2 programme and we’re excited to see where it can take us.”

The shoe delivers the best of adidas running technology in an extremely fast, lightweight form and marks the debut of adidas’ new Boost Light innovation. Engineered specifically for elite athletes on race day, Boost Light is the brand’s lightest ever foam and retains the industry-leading energy return that has powered adidas athletes to world records.

The shoe’s upper is made of one single layer of ultralight fabric, featuring a weight-reduced mesh with internal reinforcements and advanced Microfit, developed to create the best support, comfort and fit for high speed road racing. A Continental Microweb (an evolution of Stretchweb) outsole delivers maximum grip, whatever the race conditions, to ensure no energy is wasted due to even the slightest amount of slipping.

The shoe was created for community runners and world-class athletes alike, to deliver faster times and break records.