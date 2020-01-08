Bira 91 is the official companion for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020

Tata Mumbai Marathon

Procam International, pioneers of distance running events in India, today announced their partnership with Bira 91, one of India’s fastest-growing beer brands, as the official Companion for all the four world-class running events. The partnership will kick off with the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race Tata Mumbai Marathon which is to be held on 19th January 2020 and extend to Tata Consultancy Services World 10k, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K.

This association will mark Bira 91’s debut into mass participation sports, after entering into a global 5-year partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC) in Nov 2018.

Today, running is the fastest growing participative sport in India. Procam running events have played a pivotal role in this transformation - from starting a health & fitness revolution that spawned over 1400 races in the country, to creating a springboard for Indian long- and middle-distance runners. Re-enforcing bonds with civil society, these events have become a beacon of humanity and compassion.

Beer is increasingly becoming synonymous with running and marathons globally. Most runners consider beer to be an important part of their training, along with being the preferred celebratory drink after a marathon. Bira 91 Light at just 90 calories and 3 gms carb will be a cooldown choice for the marathoners.

As a rights holder, Bira 91 is set to enhance the enthusiasm amongst participants with their activation programs and merchandise.

Starting from the pre-race day engagement activities across cities with multiple runner groups to in-venue activations on race-day across various bars and restaurants in the host city, Bira 91 aims to spread awareness about its low-calorie offering and healthier lifestyle choices.

Speaking of the partnership, Deepak Sinha, VP-Marketing, Bira 91, said, We are excited to partner with Procam and their events for the next 5 years. The races give Bira 91 light an excellent opportunity to be a part of the running community and their lifestyle. The light at just 90 calories and 3 gms carb per 330ml serving provides a healthier and lighter option not only for fitness enthusiasts but also conscious consumers looking to strike a balance between fitness and fun. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the Procam team.”

Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International, on the association, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bira 91 on board as the Official Companion starting with Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Bira 91 has had a disruptive presence in the market of craft beers, and with the announcement of Bira 91, we are sure to see yet another innovation from this brand. We look forward to an invigorating and refreshing partnership, and are sure that our runners will enjoy the Bira 91 experience at all our events across India!”

Tata Mumbai Marathon is amongst the world’s top 10 marathons and India's biggest sporting platform for charity. The 17th edition of the event is slated for Sunday, 19th January 2020. With prize money of USD 405,000, the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, will witness over 50,000 participants, including world-class Indian and international athletes, professional and amateur runners, and fitness enthusiasts.