Calicut Half Marathon 2019: "United Kerala- Upholding Legacy"

After organizing Calicut mini marathon successfully for eight years, the Calicut Marathon Committee has organized Kozhikode’s first ever ‘Half-Marathon’ during February 2018 which witnessed thousands running shoulder to shoulder. The theme for 2019’s half marathon will be 'UNITED KERALA: UPHOLDING THE LEGACY’ aimed at celebrating the spirit of unity shown during the past and bringing people together to create awareness about helping people for a better tomorrow.

Mark the date: 24th February 2019.

Time: 5:30 am

Venue: Kozhikode Beach

Prizes worth: 4.5 Lakhs

Register Now: https://in.explara.com/widget-new/calicuthalfmarathon2019

For more details: http://www.calicutmarathon.in/

Put your step forward for the biggest ever marathon Kozhikode has ever seen.

In 2010 with the aim of providing a platform for civic engagement and generating awareness on social issues, Calicut Marathon has grown ever since into one of Kerala’s biggest sporting events.

We are proud to say that Calicut Marathon is the first and to our best knowledge is the biggest student organized marathon in the country.

The marathon has supported various social causes over the years with themes such as ‘Eco-Friendly Kozhikode’, ‘Compassionate Kozhikode’, ‘Transforming lives’, ‘Empowering Women’, ‘War on Waste’, ‘Gift a Life’, ‘Road Safety’ and ‘Healthy Living’. In our quest to make the society a better place to live in we have joined hands with many NGOs, corporates, educational institutes, district administration and civic authorities over the years.

The ninth edition (2018) was a massive success as Kozhikode’s first ever ‘Half-Marathon’ with close to 5,000+ registrations representing various cities, age groups and strata of the society. It had participation from many different countries and worked on the theme of ‘Eco-Friendly Kozhikode’.

The event was an initiative to promote living in harmony with nature and bringing about a positive change in people's lifestyle through a variety of initiatives. By bringing together the people of Kozhikode, we aimed to take a step towards building a cleaner and greener Kozhikode

The uniqueness of this initiative lies in using the platform of the marathon to spread awareness about the selected theme amongst the general public. For this purpose, we organize various lead-up events such as launch at the Calicut Press Club, flash mob at the beach and a shopping mall, bike rally, sand sculpture, campus run, running workshops, promotion at movie theatres etc. in the months preceding the marathon to generate awareness about the theme

