DAY 1 OF THE STANDARD CHARTERED SINGAPORE MARATHON 2018 WEEKEND DELIGHTS THOUSANDS OF ATHLETES

Kids Dash

For the first time in Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon history, the race kicked off a two-day format with the Kids Dash, 5km in partnership with National Steps Challenge and the 10km.

At Universal Studios Singapore, approximately 3,000 children were all smiles as they ran to a chorus of Christmas jingles at Singapore’s largest annual kids’ race. During the race, children aged four months to 12 years raced 600m together with their parents across seven exciting zones, from the fairytale wonderland of Far Far Away to the lush jungles of Lost World.

Adding to the warmth and fanfare, participants were cheered on by their favourite characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster, accompanied by park rangers decked in Christmas hats spreading the festive cheer as the young ones crossed the finish line. At the end of the race, everyone received a specially designed Kids Dash medal to mark the perfect start to the 17th Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM).

The Kids Dash at Universal Studios Singapore kicked off the SCSM 2018 race weekend. Kids met with cheers and high-fives at the SCSM Kids Dash 2018. Concurrently, thousands of runners in the 5km and 10km categories flagged off from the F1 Pit Building at the break of dawn and ran amidst Singapore’s picturesque skyline on their way to crossing the finish line at The Float @ Marina Bay.

SCSM 2018 5km and 10km

Chan Ka Ho of Hong Kong took home top honours in the men’s 10km race with a time of 34:28. He was followed closely behind by Singaporean Shohib Marican in second and Ferry Junaedi of Indonesia in third. In the women’s category, Belgian Vanja Cnops finished first with a time of 40:07, while Kim Magrobang of the Philippines and Singaporean Goh Chui Ling, rounded of the podium in second and third respectively.

American Joshua Muxen won the National Steps Challenge 5km men’s race. His time of 17:02 put him ahead of second-placed Belgian Thys Moreau, and Singapore’s very own Jackson Tan in third. Singapore took the top two spots in the women’s field as Daphne Lim won the race with a time of 21:24. Her compatriot Jessiree Kwok claimed second place, while Layla Mira of the Philippines took home the last podium spot.

Runners from the 10km category get SCSM 2018 underway. The return of the 5km in partnership with the National Steps Challenge to SCSM was a welcome addition for first time participant Edric Wong, 18. “This is my first time taking part in the 10k at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and I really enjoyed it,” Wong said. “The course was very well planned and there were water points everywhere, so it was easy getting a drink. I’ve been taking part in the National Steps Challenge and registering for the Standard Chartered Singapore marathon kept me motivated.”

Flag off for the Half Marathon, Marathon and Wheelchair categories commences at 4.30am tomorrow, 9 December 2018.

