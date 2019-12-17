European Apple Producers launch partnership with Pinkathon Mumbai

A Pinkathon Mumbai promotion run

Naturally delicious European apples from the Italian Alps are proud to be the Official Apple Partner of the 8th Mumbai Pinkathon, a unique women’s run promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles, key elements of the FROM Italian Alps brand platform.

FROM Italian Alps SARL is proud to announce that its naturally delicious, unwaxed apples are the Official Apple of the 8th Mumbai Pinkathon. To be held on Sunday, 15th December 2019 at MMRDA Ground, Next to One BKC Building, BKC, Mumbai, the 51st Pinkathon will be India's biggest women’s run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women and create awareness about breast cancer and other issues relating to women’s health. Over 275,000 women have run so far in the last 8 years across multiple cities. Over 10,000 women are expected to participate in the multi-category run in Mumbai.

Says FROM Italian Alps General Manager Nicola Zanotelli, “The unwaxed, sweet and crunchy goodness of European Apples from the Italian Alps is the perfect snack and cooking ingredient for Indian women with active lifestyles, which is why we are so excited to be the Official Apple Partner of the 8th Mumbai Pinkathon and collaborate with Milind Soman and his team.”

All proceeds raised from the Pinkathon will be used for the expenses incurred in organising and marketing the event, and by the Women's Cancer Initiative in its fight against breast cancer.

Says Pinkathon founder, supermodel, actor and ultraman athlete Milind Soman, “The eighth edition and 51st Pinkathon will be celebrated in Mumbai and it will be a beautiful moment, as all the moments have been for the last eight years. Nobody is left behind. Not the very young or even the very old, not pregnant women, not the women in hijabs and sarees, not the women with young babies, not the visually impaired or the cancer survivors.

They all came together making each edition in every city a festival like no other. Dancing and singing, walking and running, cheering and laughing in a fantastic celebration of womanhood. With every year the community and its needs have gotten bigger. There is a long way to go.”

Adds FROM Italian Alps General Manager Zanotelli, “We will be giving away apples to all Pinkathon participants, helping them revitalize after their run on Saturday. We are looking forward to a great event and to having a lot of fun supporting women and promoting healthy lifestyles in India.”