'Exciting to see the growth of running in India', says Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon brand ambassador Janet Cherobon-Bawcom

The Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon (BAPM), the second edition of Pune's premium half marathon will be contested today, 22nd December and will see running fanatics from all across the world taking part in four different competitions, namely the half marathon (21.1 km), 10km run, 5 km run and also a fun 3 km run for families.

In a bid to promote the event and spread its roots, United States Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom has been signed as the ambassador for the event, with the 41-year-old holding numerous titles to her name including a recent gold medal from the Phoenix Marathon.

A 10-time USA Road Racing Champion and a two-time USA Running Champion, Janet is also the 2011 Boston Half Marathon Champion and is currently keen on landing a spot in the US team for the 2020 Olympics.

Sportskeeda caught up with Janet in an exclusive chat as she shed light on the importance of keeping fit, the challenges she has faced in her journey thus far and a lot more. Excerpts below -

Q. First of all, as an ambassador of such a big event, how does it feel? What does it mean to you, to support a running event?

It is a great honour to be chosen as an ambassador tor the event. For me, it is awesome to give back and encourage people in running, because this is a sport that has changed my life in so many ways, and I want to encourage others to do that. Having a high-quality event like Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon creates a great opportunity for runners to have a positive experience in running and I want to promote those opportunities when I can.

Q. What is the difference in quality between running in the US to that in India?

I think in the US, running is well-established and so common, but in India, it is still taking off. Because of this, I feel like there is a lot of enthusiasm for running in India that maybe has subsided in the US. Running is still something exciting and new in India and it's fun to be a part of that.

Q. You are eyeing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. What are some of the key areas of focus for you to succeed in such a gruelling category?

I am not as young as I once was, or as many of my competitors, so my preparation and racing must account for that. I can no longer take some of the risks I did when I was young, but I hope I have experience and wisdom that will allow me to make my best possible showing on the day of the trials. I cannot worry too much about other people and what they do, I just know I need to be the best I can on that day and will be happy with the outcome if I do that.

Q. What do you think of the evolution in terms of a lot of Indians taking to running as a sport?

I think it is exciting to see the growth of running in India. The population here is a bit dense, so that means people can experience large and quality races close to home instead of travelling so far. Where I live in the US, I have to travel 100km just to reach a small town, so reaching good races means I need to travel. The demographics of India can make things easier here as new races come up across the country.

Q. A lot of Kenyan, Ethiopian runners take part in this event. How much do you need to stick to your roots but adapt to weather conditions in the US to maintain your rhythm and train?

You know, I was not a very strong runner when I left Kenya, so most of my experience with serious training has been while living in the US. Because of this, I think I am pretty well adapted to training in the conditions there. Of course sometimes, like 2 weeks ago, we got 60cm of snow in one day, so I have to be creative for training, but I have learned to time my running strategically and know which areas get snow removal first, so I just plan around the conditions a bit.

Q. How much has constant support from your husband, Jay Bawcom, has helped you overcome tough times?

Jay has been so supportive of my running without creating pressure, and that is key. He is a knowledgeable and successful coach, so he is a great resource, but he also lets me direct my own training and provides input when needed. It's great having someone by my side who also has a great interest in running because he understands what I'm doing and doesn't get frustrated when I need to focus on my training.

Q. You have taken a session with the aspiring runners in Pune. What do you make of the potential of the Indian runners?

I think India has tremendous potential for runners - I saw some great talented runners at the sessions in Pune. There are some challenges such as access to great locations to train without traffic, etc., but those can be overcome with creative thinking.

It will be awesome to see Indian runners in the finals of the Olympics and other big events in the near future - but let people also be patient and develop the sport without creating too much pressure. Mostly running is about being healthy in mind and body, so we can't forget that as well.

Q. Are you planning to participate in the run today?

I am happy to do whatever the race committee wants from me - as an ambassador, I am here to promote the sport and the event, not myself. If I am needed to do other things, I will, otherwise it would be awesome to get a good run through Pune in the early morning!

Q. What was the reason you only chose Pune Half Marathon for an association?

I think last year's race was a big success, and I have been connected to some at the race through my coaching endeavours. I heard a lot of great things about running in India and this race, so I felt it would be an awesome opportunity to support the growth of a nice event that can really grow and create something special for this city and the running community.

My visit has been great so far, and that makes me even more excited to continue to support the race and the runners.