Fastest woman alive Carmelita Jeter delighted to see over 40,000 runners at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Carmelita Jeter

New Delhi, October 17, 2019: The fastest woman alive, Carmelita Jeter is extremely excited to be the international event ambassador at the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. Jeter expressed that she is delighted to see over 40,000 participants ready to give it their all in the IAAF Gold Label Road Race on Sunday.

"I feel very privileged to be the international event ambassador at the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. It's amazing to see over 40,000 people register for the event and more importantly to see so many women make their way to the starting line. I am sure the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is going to be a terrific event and I wish the runners all the very best," said Jeter.

Jeter, who is a three-time Olympic medallist and world record holder, finished with a winning time of 10.64 seconds at the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 2009, giving her a spot in history as the second-fastest woman ever in the 100 meters.

While speaking in an event, the 39-year-old expressed that there are so many things she wants to see during her stay in India.

"There are so many things I want to see in India. However, the number one thing I want to do is buy one of the wrap outfits (saree). I have loved seeing women wear amazing colours and take so much pride in how they dress up. So, I want to wear the same outfit and fit into the culture. I hope I can visit the Taj Mahal in the next few days," said the retired sprinter.

Jeter said that she has seen India's sprinter Dutee Chand compete at the Olympics and hoped that more young ladies represent India at the highest level in the future.

"I have seen Dutee Chand compete at the Olympic Games. She has done some remarkable things. I hope more young ladies will step up and represent the country. I feel that all sprinters need good coaches. If a big name coaches Indian athletes, then you will certainly see a rise of Indian sprinters in the future," said Jeter.

Carmelita Jeter was a part of the historic 4x100m USA team which set the world record at the 2012 Olympic Games. The American said that sharing a medal with three other women was even more special than an individual medal.

"It was a moment for the USA team. It was a special team out there. People think that four of the fastest runners form a good 4x100m group, but no, a team has to have four people who trust each other and have chemistry. It was great to share a gold medal with a team. Winning a medal with three other women was even more special," said Jeter.