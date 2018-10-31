India's Only Midnight Marathon, Bangalore Midnight Marathon To Take Place on Dec 8 and 9

BMM Press Conference:

From L-R: Abhishek Mishra, Mahesh Bhupathi, Shalini Saraswathi, Rahul Chari, Suresh Hari, RK Mishra

Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) today raised the curtain on the much-awaited 12th edition of the only midnight marathon in India, the PhonePe Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2018’ (BMM) which stands testament to the undying spirit of Bengaluru. The race is scheduled on December 8-9, 2018 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) venue in Whitefield. PhonePe, India’s fastest growing Payments platform is the title-sponsor of this year’s event.

Mahesh Bhupathi, a former Tennis veteran unveiled the theme for this year’s BMM, ‘Run for Differently-Abled’ along with blade-runner Shalini Saraswathi. RBITC will be using the funds collected at the Marathon for various initiatives focused around spreading awareness and programs to benefit the Differently-abled. Additionally the funds will be utilized towards community projects such as supporting surgeries of the spine, eye, brain and heart, polio vaccination drives, mid-day meals for government school children, environmental and education projects.

The online registration for the individual events of BMM 2018 is open and participants can register online by logging onto http://www.midnightmarathon.in. The key events as part of the event will include HPCL Community Relay, Manipal ProLearn 5k IT City Fun Run, AIRBUS Corporate Relay, Akamai Open 10K Run, PhonePe Full Marathon, and Half Marathon.

In addition to title-sponsor PhonePe, the partners of BMM 2018 include Airbus as the ‘Corporate Relay Sponsor’, Harman as ‘Sound Partner’, Sakra World Hospitals - Medical Partner, Manipal ProLearn - 5k IT City Fun Run Sponsor, Akamai - Open 10k Run Sponsor, Bisleri - Hydration Partner, ID - Fresh Food Partner, UNIQ - Security Partner, Zeven - Sportswear Partner, Timing Technologies - Timing Partner, Townscript - Online Registration Partner , Zomato as the Food Court Partner, Dunzo as the Delivery Partner, Yulu as the Shuttle Bicycle Partner, Prime Venture Partners as #FittestStartupChallenge partner, and KTPO as the Venue Partner.

Bengaluru Midnight Marathon is a registered member of Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS-IAAF). AIMS is a member based organization of more than 380 of the world’s leading distance races, from over 100 countries & territories and they work with IAAF on all matters relating to international races. The course is measured and certified by an accredited IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) – AIMS measurer. Therefore, the timing certificate is valid in more than 400 distance running events.

Registrations Details:

a) Online Registrations and Race/Route details available at www.midnightmarathon.in

b) 10k Run, Half & Full Marathon: registrations will remain open until 11:59 pm on Dec 2, 2018

c) 5k IT City Fun Run:

d) online registrations close at midnight on December 7, 2018.

e) spot registrations can be directly done at the EXPO, from 4-7 Dec. 2018 and at KTPO on Dec 8, 2018 until 4:00 pm.

f) Bibs for 5k IT City Fun Run will be distributed at the Expo and on Dec 8, 2018 at KTPO until 4pm ONLY. All those who register for the 10k, Half and Full Marathon, before November 25, 2018, midnight, will have their names printed on their bibs.

g) Registration Fee for IT City Fun Run – Rs. 700/- + GST & processing fee, per individual

h) Registration Fee for 10k, Half and Full Marathon – Rs. 1,250/- + GST & processing fee, per individual. Includes compulsory timing chip. Eligibility – 14 years for 10k Run and 18 years for Half and Full Marathon, as on Dec. 8, 2018