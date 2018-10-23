Indian Runner Runs Marathons Wearing A Saree; Breaks Guinness World Record

mayank.vora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 43 // 23 Oct 2018, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Krantu Salvi, Marathon Runner

Kranti Salvi, a marathon runner, broke the Guinness World Record of the Fastest Marathon run in a saree. An avid runner, Kranti’s aim was to race at a competitive level and to be dressed traditionally in a nauvari saree (9-yard saree). She first turned heads at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) race where she was dressed in her saree with traditional jewellery. After completing the 21k run in Mumbai, she decided clearly one can run in anything and set her sights on qualifying on the Berlin marathon in September 2018.

It was the Berlin Marathon this year that Kranti attempted a special feat to break the Guinness World record of the fastest marathon run in a saree. Kranti finished the run with a spectacular timing of 3hrs57min7sec. With over 50,000 participants at Berlin for the run, her aim was not to win the race but to achieve her personal goal. Sportskeeda had a chance to speak with her one-on-one where she explained about her diet, workout program, running in saree and much more. Here is the complete interview:

Q1) What inspired you to run marathons wearing the traditional saree and jewellery?

ANS: There are multiple things and reasons that collectively inspired me to run in nauvari. Here is how the story goes-

Our local Running Community had organized a Gudhi Padva Run to welcome the New Year as per lunar Hindu calendar. For the Gudhi Padva run organized on marine drive, I ran in nauvari and jewellery in the early morning. I did a 5 k run, it was difficult with jewellery and the sari and the nose ring fell down twice These photos of me running in a saree were posted on social media and people started tagging me- it’s time to break the record! I got wind of the Berlin marathon and thought, it would be an amazing opportunity for me to run in Nauvari at Berlin and create a record. I am a PUMA runner and PUMA has worked very closely with me to help achieve my dream of – the fastest marathon in a saree. They have supported me always; their shoes suit my running the best- In addition to the comfort they are just right for my long runs and stylish enough to match my sarees. One needs a strong support to achieve something different than the rest. I'm fortunate to get such support from PUMA, and my family. So that’s how it all happened.

Kranti Salvi at Berlin Marathon

Q2) How difficult is to run wearing a saree?

ANS: I love wearing a nauvari saree. It always fascinated me. It’s royal, ethnic, elegant and even functional. I’ve seen farmer women working in fields, and doing daily work at ease. One just needs to make little adjustments as per the type of work/activity. It’s not that difficult, more of a matter of practice. One has to get used to it.

Q3) Tips for all women who would love to or want to try running wearing a saree?

ANS: I would suggest that they use a lighter fabric. The borders hurt and may cause mild to severe chaffing. So, take necessary precautions like applying petroleum jelly etc

Q4) Being the Guinness World record, how does it feel? What is your next objective?

ANS: It is just an amazing feeling. I’m so overwhelmed with the response and the attention. It all started as soon as we landed at the airport. Right from the immigration officer greeting me, to the calls from friends, relatives, old school buddies and even media. It was non-stop! Some of my old school friends got in touch with me after ages, it was so good to reconnect. I was so glad and surprised that my old buddies still remember me and could recognize me!

My next objective is to earn the six-star medal of WMM- World Marathon Majors in which one has to complete the six majors marathon. Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. I have completed the Boston and Berlin. I feel proud and honoured to get support from Puma in various ways, both the times.

Q4) What is your daily fitness regime like?

ANS: I usually run on alternate days and if I’m running in the morning I wake up earlier than usual. Once I get ready with running gear I’m off for a run.

I follow a scheduled fitness regime. Being an ACSM certified coach, I plan accordingly and have a scheduled regime. On other days when I am not running, I focus on strength, core or plyometrics. Along with my personal fitness, I also train women during Pinkathon sessions on Saturday mornings at Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine drive.

Q5) Do you have a strict diet?

ANS: All of us in the family enjoy eating home cooked, fresh food. We eat a lot of seafood. While I don’t have a strict diet, I ensure all our meals are prepared by me at home. Based on my training I modify my diet a bit. The focus is on protein during strength days and carbs on long run days. Fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs are always a part of meals.