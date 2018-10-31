Indian Runners at Singapore Marathon 2018

Singapore Marathon 2017

Over the years, India has seen a rise in the number of marathoners and also in the marathon events. The passion for running has driven some of these runners to some of the world's biggest marathons. This year's Singapore Marathon will get the Indian flavour as a number of them have already booked their seat to The Lion City.

Singapore's biggest road race, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018, will see a number of Indian runners flying to Singapore and taking the road as participants. What is surprising to see is that post-2015, the number has gone up from 94 marathon runners to more than 200 passionate runners. There has been a 125% hike in the number of participants and this number is going the increase.

When asked the reason as to Why they fly to Singapore to run in SCSM 2018, Prashant, one of the participants, quoted "I have been running Delhi Half Marathon for the last 7 years. And now I want to run an international half marathon and SCSM 2018 is the perfect race to start off with."

Seasoned runner Taher Merchant seemed rather serious as he looks forward to this marathon to build up to Marathon Des Sables 2019.

The Singapore Marathon 2018 is a two-day event and includes exciting formats which will provide a memorable experience to the runners.

As quoted by Mr. Meyer, “A lot of planning and effort have gone into making SCSM 2018 a truly exhilarating experience for everyone. We have worked closely with the relevant authorities to reach out to runners and stakeholders, and will continue to do so as the success of SCSM relies on strong partnerships and support from communities to lead an active lifestyle together.”

The shorter distance running includes: Kids, Dash, National Step Challenge 5km and 10km, and these will take place on the 8th of December and Half Marathons and other Marathon categories will be held on 9th of December.

The flag off of the marathon will be beneath the iconic Singapore Flyer with the race ending at The Float at Marina Bay.

To experience the race and be a part of it, you can simply register by visiting www.singaporemarathon.com.