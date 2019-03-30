Kochi Duskathon 2019 - Guinness World Record Attempt

The concept of "Kochi Duskathon" arose from the rising number of runners and fitness enthusiasts in our country.

With the increase in hectic lifestyles and busy schedules coupled with stress and other physical diseases associated, Running has proven to be an athletic and healthy sport, which brings positivity to mind and body in more than one ways.

There are numerous marathons being conducted in our country with numbers growing at an alarming rate on a yearly basis.

Kerala, popularly known as "God's Own Country" has also been witness to the Marathon culture and is an ideal destination for Running having a favorable tropical climate, world-class scenic destinations and least polluted regions in the country.

The organizers conducted the event 'Joanns Kochi Duskathon 2018, Powered by Mahindra' this year which witnessed 1200+ runners in a one-of-a-kind sunset beach run, held first time in India.

The event was held in association with DTPC Ernakulam and Department of Tourism, Kerala and was well received among the running groups, fitness enthusiasts and the local communities in Kerala.

Following the grand success of the inaugural event 'Kochi Duskathon 2018', the organizers have decided to make the event much bigger.

Kochi Duskathon 2019 will attract the largest number of Barefoot runners in a beach run and will be held in association with DTPC Ernakulam and Kerala Tourism in one of the longest and most picturesque beach in Ernakulam district in God's Own Country, Kerala, India. An attempt will be made to break the existing Guinness World Record of Largest Barefoot race.

The event is being organized by 'TDK Sports' and executed by one of the veteran operators in this field, 'Santos King', based in Kochi.

They have the rich experience of having conducted various adventure tours within Kerala and parts of South India, and are well versed with tackling the complexities and formalities associated with such events after successfully organizing events 'Tour de Kerala (TDK)' in 2014 and 'Kochi Duskathon 2018'.

Event Type: Barefoot Run

Event Details: 10 Km Barefoot Beach Run, 5 Km Barefoot Beach Run, 3 Km Barefoot Family / Fun Run / Walk, Kuzhuppilly - Cherai Beach - Kuzhuppilly

Event Date / Time: 14th April 2019, 3 pm to 8 pm

Race Inclusions: Timing Chip, Finishers Medals, Running T Shirt, DJ, Live Band, Goodie Bag, Bonfire and Ethnic Kerala Dinner

For more details, please visit www.duskathon.com

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2XSr6wl

