List of all US athletes participating in World Athletics Championships 2022

The 2022 World Athletic Championships will be held from July 15-24. This will be the first-ever outdoor WAC tournament held in the United States.

Multiple decorated athletes will be participating at the event which starts next week. This includes Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Ryan Crouser and more. There are a total of 151 athletes heading to Oregon for this competition. Here's the full list.

Athletes representing the United States in the World Athletic Championships

In the women's category, here's how the athletes will stack up at the tournament and the events they will be participating in:

Vashti Cunningham, Rachel Glenn, Rachel McCoy - High jump

Gabriela Leon, Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte - Pole vault

Quanesha Burks, Tiffany Flynn, Jasmine Moore - Long jump

Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji - Triple jump

Adelaide Aquilla, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen, Jessica Woodard - Shot put

Valarie Allman, Rachel Dincoff, Veronica Fraley, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - Discus

Brooke Andersen, Annette Echikunwoke, Janee Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price - Hammer

Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone, Kara Winger - Javelin

Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry - 100m

Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner - 200m

Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby - 400m

Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson - 800m

Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee, Elle St. Pierre - 1500m

Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Karissa Schweizer - 5000m

Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers, Karissa Schweizer - 10,000m

Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Sara Hall - Marathon

Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment - 3000m steeplechase

Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Keni Harrison, Alaysha Johnson - 100m hurdles

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Britton Wilson - 400m hurdles

Michelle Atherley, Anna Hall, Kendell Williams, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler - Heptathlon

Robyn Stevens, Miranda Melville - 20km race walk

Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey - 35km race walk

Celera Barnes, Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas - 4x100m

Wadeline Jonathas, Jaide Stepter, Kaylin Whitney - 4x400m

The following athletes will be representing the US in the men's categories in the World Athletic Championships:

Darius Carbin, JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen - High jump

Andrew Irwin, Chris Nilsen, Luke Winder - Pole vault

Marquis Dendy, Steffin McCarter, Will Williams - Long jump

Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott, Christian Taylor - Triple jump

Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Tripp Piperi - Shot put

Andrew Evans, Sam Mattis, Brian Williams - Discus

Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young - Hammer

Ethan Dabbs, Tim Glover, Curtis Thompson - Javelin

Marvin Bracy, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley - 100m

Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles - 200m

Champion Allison, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross - 400m

Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Jonah Koech, Brandon Miller - 800m

Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Josh Thompson - 1500m

Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Abdihamid Nur - 5000m

Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty - 10,000m

Elkanah Kibet, Colin Mickow, Galen Rupp - Marathon

Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter - 3000m steeplechase

Devon Allen, Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts - 110m hurdles

Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin, Khallifah Rosser - 400m hurdles

Steven Bastien, Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek - Decathlon

Nick Christie, Dan Nehnevaj - 20km race walk

Nick Christie - 35km race walk

Kyree King, Josephus Lyles, Elijah Hall-Thompson - 4x100m

Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Elija Godwin - 4x400m

Finally, there is one group of mixed athletes, competing in the World Athletic Championships 4x400m. This team comprises of:

Allyson Felix

Kennedy Simon

Ismail Turner

Noah Williams

The festivities begin July 15 and will be streamed on the official World Athletics channels.

