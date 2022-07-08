List of all US athletes participating in World Athletics Championships 2022

The 2022 World Athletic Championships will be held from July 15-24. This will be the first-ever outdoor WAC tournament held in the United States.
Multiple decorated athletes will be participating at the event which starts next week. This includes Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Ryan Crouser and more. There are a total of 151 athletes heading to Oregon for this competition. Here's the full list.
Athletes representing the United States in the World Athletic Championships
In the women's category, here's how the athletes will stack up at the tournament and the events they will be participating in:
- Vashti Cunningham, Rachel Glenn, Rachel McCoy - High jump
- Gabriela Leon, Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte - Pole vault
- Quanesha Burks, Tiffany Flynn, Jasmine Moore - Long jump
- Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji - Triple jump
- Adelaide Aquilla, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen, Jessica Woodard - Shot put
- Valarie Allman, Rachel Dincoff, Veronica Fraley, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - Discus
- Brooke Andersen, Annette Echikunwoke, Janee Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price - Hammer
- Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone, Kara Winger - Javelin
- Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry - 100m
- Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner - 200m
- Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby - 400m
- Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson - 800m
- Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee, Elle St. Pierre - 1500m
- Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Karissa Schweizer - 5000m
- Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers, Karissa Schweizer - 10,000m
- Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Sara Hall - Marathon
- Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment - 3000m steeplechase
- Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Keni Harrison, Alaysha Johnson - 100m hurdles
- Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Britton Wilson - 400m hurdles
- Michelle Atherley, Anna Hall, Kendell Williams, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler - Heptathlon
- Robyn Stevens, Miranda Melville - 20km race walk
- Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey - 35km race walk
- Celera Barnes, Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas - 4x100m
- Wadeline Jonathas, Jaide Stepter, Kaylin Whitney - 4x400m
The following athletes will be representing the US in the men's categories in the World Athletic Championships:
- Darius Carbin, JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen - High jump
- Andrew Irwin, Chris Nilsen, Luke Winder - Pole vault
- Marquis Dendy, Steffin McCarter, Will Williams - Long jump
- Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott, Christian Taylor - Triple jump
- Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Tripp Piperi - Shot put
- Andrew Evans, Sam Mattis, Brian Williams - Discus
- Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young - Hammer
- Ethan Dabbs, Tim Glover, Curtis Thompson - Javelin
- Marvin Bracy, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley - 100m
- Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles - 200m
- Champion Allison, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross - 400m
- Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Jonah Koech, Brandon Miller - 800m
- Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Josh Thompson - 1500m
- Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Abdihamid Nur - 5000m
- Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty - 10,000m
- Elkanah Kibet, Colin Mickow, Galen Rupp - Marathon
- Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter - 3000m steeplechase
- Devon Allen, Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts - 110m hurdles
- Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin, Khallifah Rosser - 400m hurdles
- Steven Bastien, Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek - Decathlon
- Nick Christie, Dan Nehnevaj - 20km race walk
- Nick Christie - 35km race walk
- Kyree King, Josephus Lyles, Elijah Hall-Thompson - 4x100m
- Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Elija Godwin - 4x400m
Finally, there is one group of mixed athletes, competing in the World Athletic Championships 4x400m. This team comprises of:
- Allyson Felix
- Kennedy Simon
- Ismail Turner
- Noah Williams
The festivities begin July 15 and will be streamed on the official World Athletics channels.