Messe Frankfurt India employees run TATA Mumbai Marathon in support of ‘Habitat for Humanity India’

Messe Frankfurt India employees at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Starting the year on a positive note, the employees of Messe Frankfurt India came out in big numbers at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 to support the cause of Habitat for Humanity India – which will support the construction and rehabilitation of new homes to low income, marginalised families across India.

Enthusiastic about the run as well as united by the common goal of supporting the “We Build” cause, the participation drew a mix of all age-groups, with many of them being first time runners from Messe Frankfurt India. The employees participated in different runs covering the half marathon, 10k run and the 6k dream run.

As an ardent fitness enthusiast himself, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said: “We are proud to be associated with TATA Mumbai Marathon which is a fantastic step to bring people together, while also promoting fitness in the corporate world.” Supporting the cause of “Habitat for Humanity India”, he added “We're always looking for opportunities to support a worthy cause and one that can have a positive impact on our employees or that they can be a part of. I am very happy to see the participation – 95% of the participants will be running for the very first time and that speaks volumes for the cause they are coming forward to support.”

The beneficiary families in Karjat belong to the Katkari tribe whose main occupation is agriculture and the principle crop is rice. They live in kuccha houses built of mud and reed with tiled roof. Two weeks after the Tata Mumbai Marathon, employees will also take part in a one-day build at Karjat, Raigad District of Maharashtra, India where volunteers will build alongside beneficiary families as confirmed by the Indian subsidiary.