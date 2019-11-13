Milind Soman takes the Step Up Challenge ahead of Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Nov 2019, 22:31 IST SHARE

Milind Soman (2nd from left)

The rise of air pollution in the Delhi NCR region could be a huge hindrance for anyone, who regularly exercises outdoors to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. However, organizers of the Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon have come up with a unique way to stay fit and continue to prepare for the marathon, which is scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019.

A marathon tests the endurance and mental strength of a runner. Keeping the two important aspects in mind, the participants of ATMCM can tweak their training regime by climbing steps if one has decided to take a break from running due to the environmental conditions in Delhi NCR.

The Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon Event Ambassador Milind Soman, today took up the ATMCM Step-Up Challenge and posted a video on Instagram urging all the residents of Gurugram to keep exercising by climbing steps.

“One should keep exercising no matter what the conditions are. Outdoor running is the best form of sport, but if the air pollution is a worry in Delhi NCR, then he or she should definitely take up the Step Up challenge and keep fit by climbing steps until the smog subsides in this region. The Step Up Challenge is a wonderful and thoughtful initiative by the organisers of the Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon and I hope the people find this challenge interesting and helpful,” said Milind Soman.

The ATMCM organisers have provided huge motivation for everyone to keep fit through the Step Up Challenge. Anyone from around the country can participate in the contest by climbing 100 steps for the next seven days and post a picture or a video while taking the steps on Facebook and Instagram with hashtags #GoTheDistance #ATMCMStepUpChallenge. The participants must tag @mcmgurgaon on both platforms.

Please find below the link to Milind Soman's Step-Up Challenge video: https://www.instagram.com/p/B4zcL0Bnf5r/?igshid=17rclkwryrw68