In a stunning display of determination and talent, Avinash Sable has paved his path among the top rankers of men's 3000m steeplechase as he breaks through the stronghold of athletes from the East African Nations. According to the latest Word Athletics rankings, Avinash is placed at a commendable position of 10th.

It not only places him among the best of the top 10 but also marks a significant achievement for the Indian athlete. Skills can transcend geographical boundaries and Avinash turned out a recent example of that with an exemplary achievement coming through dedication and hard work.

The dominance of East African athletes in steeplechase is well-known which makes Avinash's feat even more remarkable. Acting as an inspiration for athletes across the globe, the Indian sensation, rising in the ranks, serves as an example for other aspiring runners.

As Sable continues his journey to Budapest, the world anticipates watching how he will defy expectations and makes an indelible mark in the competition.

Avinash Sable is the first Indian track athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Two weeks back, Avinash Sable became the first Indian track athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished sixth in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League 2023 athletics meet to earn qualification for the prestigious event. By clocking at an impressive time frame of 8:11.63 in Poland, he made the cut for his much-awaited second appearance in the Olympics.

It should be noted that the qualifying standard for the 3000m steeplechase event is set as 8:15.00. Those falling below that will not be considered for the forthcoming Olympics whereas, Avinash has made his name already.

In the Silesia Diamond League 2023 athletics meet, he fell short by a narrow margin to surpass his personal best of 8:11.20, which is also considered a national record.

Notably, Avinash Sable earlier took part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and only ran in the heat setting a national record. He could not qualify for the final back then but is striving to break boundaries this time.