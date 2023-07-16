Avinash Sable set to appear in his 3rd Diamond League

Indian athlete Avinash Sable is all set to take part in the Diamond League 2023. He will feature in a highly competitive 3000m steeplechase event to showcase his prowess. This will mark Avinash's 3rd appearance in the Diamond League event. Notably, he will be in action on Sunday (July 16) in Poland.

Unluckily, Avinash is coming after a disappointing 10th-place finish in Rabat but a promising performance n Stockholm where he concluded in the top five. However, the fans are eagerly anticipating his renderings in the Silesia Diamond League 2023 athletics meet.

Notably, Diamond League is also known as Kamila Skolimowska Memorial and is of utmost significance for Avinash, who is looking to qualify for the tournament's final. The final of this prestigious event is scheduled to take place in September in Eugene.

In the league, the athletes earn points on behalf of their performances in each leg. The top eight athletes from each event then qualify for the final. It should be noted that the ultimate winner in each event of the Diamond League is awarded the eminent trophy.

Avinash Sable to compete among top talent in Diamond League

At the moment, India's Avinash Sable is tied for 11th place in the Diamond League 2023 men's 3000m steeplechase rankings. He has gathered only four points so far. Only Monaco and Shenzhen legs will feature the 3000m steeplechase event and Sable understands the importance of the Poland leg to earn valuable qualification points.

The Indian athlete is set to compete amongst top-rated talent from across the world which includes 18 formidable names. One of them is Soufiane El Bakkali, who is known in the sport for being World, Olympic, and Diamond League champion.

The intense competition, for the Indian fans to enjoy, will be available on Jio Cinema. Also, the event will be live telecasted on Sports18 TV Channel. The fans can watch Avinash live in the 3000m steeplechase event on Sunday, July 16, at 8:27 pm IST.

With Avinash Sable's records in 3000m and 5000m steeplechase events, he is once again set to register new records, becoming the reason for the nation's pride.