India's Asian Games medalist Dutee Chand fails dope test, banned for four years

National champion and Asian Games double-silver medalist Dutee Chand has failed her most recent dope test and has been given a ban of four years.

Dutee's ban will be considered in effect from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2027. This means that any medals and records that she has earned in the first half of 2023 will stand annulled.

Dutee Chand was tested twice in December 2022, once on the 5th and once on the 26th. Her first sample showed proof of anabolic agents andarine, ostarine, and ligandrol. Meanwhile, the second sample confirmed the presence of andarine and ostarine.

Dutee was originally given the chance to opt for a 'B' sample testing within a week of being informed of the adverse analytical finding (AAF). The sprinter didn't choose to do so, resulting in the ban.

As of now, the athlete has 21 days to take her case to the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel in hopes of a reduced sentence.

A look back at Dutee Chand's career

Dutee Chand has made a name for herself among the greatest sprinters that India has produced. While she is the reigning national champion, she became the first Indian woman to qualify for the women's 100-meter sprint at the Olympics in 36 years. The legendary PT Usha was the last person to do so.

Dutee is also the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade. She did so by clocking 11.32 seconds in the 100 meters event at Naples. Adding to her list of achievements, the 27-year-old won two silver medals at the Asian Games in 2018 - one in the 100 meters event and one in the 200 meters event.

The sprinter from Odisha has also had her fair share of difficulties off-field. In 2014, the sprinter was benched when the Athletic Federation of India deemed that hyperandrogenism made her ineligible to compete as a female athlete.

After this, the rule for hyperandrogenism came under scrutiny. Dutee was allowed to compete after winning her court case against the AFI and the International Association of Athletics Federation in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.