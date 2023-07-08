“There are titles I’m still chasing” - Noah Lyles gives a sneak peek into his 2023 competitions in his upcoming docuseries on NBC Sports

Noah Lyles stunned the world with his record-breaking performances in 2019 and 2022. The two-time world champion’s prowess has boosted fans' expectations of him, even ascending to the same level as Usain Bolt. Lyles’s hunger to become the greatest athlete of all time has become more evident than ever.

The 25-year-old has decided to make his fans a part of his journey and therefore, will be sharing his championship expedition in his upcoming documentary, Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project.

Florida native Lyles is currently the third-fastest man in the 200m category in the world all-time list. In 2022, he was just 12 seconds away from breaking Bolt’s record of 19.19 seconds. However, with the upcoming championships, the young athlete is aiming to surpass the Jamaican legend. Also, fans will get to see Lyles' aggression and dedication to becoming the No. 1 in his docuseries.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Ten

On July 5, Lyles announced the release date of Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project with producer NBC Sports in a press release. The two-part series, premiering on Peacock, will feature Lyles on a quest to become the face of the USA Track & Field ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Part one of the series will premiere on August 18 while the second part will premiere on September 15. In the press release, Lyles shared why the docuseries was an important part of his journey, saying:

“I’ve got big dreams and a great team that’s going to help me achieve them. There are titles I’m still chasing. Fastest Man Alive. World Record Holder. Olympic Champion.”

He added:

“For me, the project ahead is all about doing whatever it takes to fairly earn those titles. This show is my attempt to let fans see how hard I’m working to get there.”

In the docuseries, fans will get to see Lyles’ 200m victory at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, as well as his post-race conversation with Usain Bolt. It will also feature him defending his title at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Noah Lyles’s athletic history

Noah Lyles has been a force to reckon with since his high school days. He won a gold medal as a US representative at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and was also announced the 2015 high school boys' athlete of the year by Track & Field News. In 2016, the youngster won the 100m in 10.08 seconds at the USA Junior Championships.

Meeting de Paris - Diamond League

After his graduation in 2016, he made a mark for himself in no time. Lyles won the double gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2019 World Championships. Finally, he won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 200m category.

Lyles's upcoming docuseries will be directed by Scott Boggins while NBC Sports’ Jack Felling and Jim Thompson will serve as showrunners.

