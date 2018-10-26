×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Registrations extended for IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018

IDBI Federal Life Insurance
CONTRIBUTOR
Business
13   //    26 Oct 2018, 21:17 IST

Enter caption

IDBI Federal Life Insurance, along with the organizers, Soles of Cochin, has announced an extension of the date of registration for the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018 which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 11th November 2018 in Kochi. Close to 3000 runners have already registered for India’s most picturesque marathon; those who have missed out still have a chance to register as the deadline has been extended till Sunday, 4th November.

The 5th edition of the marathon has already witnessed registration from more than 150 runners from the Kerala police and defence forces, while there are more than 600 runners from various corporates including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant and BPCL. Close to 200 registrations have also been received from school children, along with their teachers and parents.

This AIMS-certified marathon enables runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon. The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will take place on Willingdon Island, and has four different categories – Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K), the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21.1K), and everyone’s favourite fun run, the Family Run (8K). 

The Full Marathon flag off at 4 AM, followed by the Half Marathon at 5 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7 am. The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42.2K) is Rs. 1,200; for the Half Marathon (21.1K) is Rs. 900 and the Half-Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at Rs. 7,500 per team. The Family Run is Rs. 500, promising a great day out.

Runners interested in taking part in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018 can register at  http://spicecoastmarathon.com/.  

Topics you might be interested in:
Half Marathon Distance Running
IDBI Federal Life Insurance
CONTRIBUTOR
A Marathon In Forest - Durshet Forest Marathon
RELATED STORY
Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 - A...
RELATED STORY
My Captivating 2018 Brooklyn Half Marathon Experience
RELATED STORY
Goa Marathon 2018
RELATED STORY
SCSM 2018: One of the Most Exciting Marathons Launches...
RELATED STORY
How distinctive is trail running from the conventional...
RELATED STORY
Marathon leading up to your first marathon
RELATED STORY
Indian Runner Runs Marathons Wearing A Saree; Breaks...
RELATED STORY
5 facts about history of marathon you must know
RELATED STORY
5 tennis stars who have run a marathon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us