Registrations extended for IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018

IDBI Federal Life Insurance, along with the organizers, Soles of Cochin, has announced an extension of the date of registration for the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018 which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 11th November 2018 in Kochi. Close to 3000 runners have already registered for India’s most picturesque marathon; those who have missed out still have a chance to register as the deadline has been extended till Sunday, 4th November.

The 5th edition of the marathon has already witnessed registration from more than 150 runners from the Kerala police and defence forces, while there are more than 600 runners from various corporates including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant and BPCL. Close to 200 registrations have also been received from school children, along with their teachers and parents.

This AIMS-certified marathon enables runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon. The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will take place on Willingdon Island, and has four different categories – Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K), the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21.1K), and everyone’s favourite fun run, the Family Run (8K).

The Full Marathon flag off at 4 AM, followed by the Half Marathon at 5 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7 am. The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42.2K) is Rs. 1,200; for the Half Marathon (21.1K) is Rs. 900 and the Half-Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at Rs. 7,500 per team. The Family Run is Rs. 500, promising a great day out.

Runners interested in taking part in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018 can register at http://spicecoastmarathon.com/.