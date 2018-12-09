Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor Brings the Curtain Down on 12th edition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2018

Bengaluru Midnight Marathon: Men's Winners

Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) successfully concluded the 12th edition of PhonePe Bengaluru Midnight Marathon on Sunday at KTPO, Whitefield. RBITC will be using the funds collected at the marathon for various initiatives focused around spreading awareness and programs to benefit the differently-abled. More than 11,000 running enthusiasts and professional marathoners from 19 countries took part in the world’s only Midnight Race. For the first time, 85 differently-abled champions, lead by Blade Runner Shalini Saraswathi participated in the event.

The Full Marathon was flagged off at 12:00 midnight and the winner in the Men's category was Tave Pabeker with a timing of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 52 sec while in the women’s category, it was Fekede Simegn with a timing of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 36 sec.

The Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) is a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS-IAAF). Apart from being a serious stage for professional runners, the BMM is also a community-driven event which has six other races along with the full and half marathon. Key events on the night included Full Marathon, MOVEINSYNC Half Marathon, AKAMAI Open 10k Run, Prime Venture Partners #FittestStartupChallenge, Airbus Corporate Relay, MANIPAL PROLEARN 5K IT City Fun Run, Differently-abled walk and HPCL Community Relay.

The Differently abled walk was flagged off by Theme Ambassador, Blade Runner Shalini Saraswathi. Wheelchair Cricket India (WCI) team, the brainchild of international para-athlete and national awardee Pradeep Raj, participated in the Differently-abled walk.

The event also witnessed performances from two bands, Rhetoric and Mishram. Magic shows, Midnight Market, dholaks and food stalls kept the runners and the visitors energized through the night.

PhonePe Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2018 Winners

Prime Venture Partners #FITTESTSTARTUPCHALLENGE, 4 x 5.27 Km

First

- HealthifyMe

AIRBUS Corporate Relay, 8 x 5.27Km

First: Indic

AKAMAI Open 10K Run

First - Men

- Ranjit Singh: 32 min 06 sec

First - Women

- V. Gokila: 47 min 19 sec

PhonePe Full Marathon, 42.195 Km:

First - Men

- Tave Pabeker: 2 hrs 21 min 52 sec

First Women

- Fekede Simegn: 3 hrs 11 min 36 sec

MoveInSync Half Marathon, 21.0975 Km

First - Men

- Mitiku: 1 hr 04 min 56 sec

First - Women

- Degefa Dribe: 1 hr 21 min 16 sec