Runners From Across The Globe To Compete At 2018 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

SCSM 2018

Approximately 50,000 runners from around the world will take to the streets of Singapore when the 17th annual Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) takes place this weekend.

For the first time, the region’s only IAAF Gold Label race will be held over two days, 8 and 9 December, bringing together a diverse field of athletes aged one to 88 from 127 different countries, regions, and territories.

“We are incredibly excited to bring a brand new two-day event format to go with a new course design and all new 5km distance,” said Geoff Meyer, Executive Race Director for Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and Managing Director of Asia for IRONMAN.

Singapore is the most represented nation with over 23,000 registered competitors, followed by Malaysia (4,905), India (3,632), China (2,556), Philippines (2,545), Japan (1,967) and Indonesia (1,758). The United Kingdom is also bringing more than 1,200 athletes while others like the United States, South Africa, Israel, Brazil, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mayotte, Peru, Estonia and Honduras are traveling around the globe to compete in Singapore.

Highlighting the field is the Marathon elite category, including 2018 Paris Marathon Champion, Paul Longyangata, and also Marathon wheelchair athletes such as five-time Paralympic medalist Joshua George and 2016 Rio Paralympics marathon gold medalist, Zou Lihong.

Flying the Singapore flag, Rachel See and Soh Rui Yong will be defending their titles against more than 20 Team Singapore runners such as Ashley Liew or Neo Jie Shi. They will flag off with the elites and vie for their chance to be crowned national champion and earn their share of the new S$420,000 total prize purse.

On 8 December, participants of all ages will kick off the weekend-long festival when they take to the Kids Dash at Universal Studios Singapore or run the re-introduced 5km category in partnership with the National Steps Challenge and the 10km race.

This year, friends and family can support participants, and track their progress with the new improved live-app that can be downloaded free from the App Store and Google Play Store. Designed in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, the app offers unparalleled tracking capabilities and real time updates of each participant’s progress by simply keying in their names or bib numbers.

SCSM 2018 Fun Facts

Additional historical facts and stats for this year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon:

· Approximately 50,000 registered runners over the course of the two-day event

· 127 countries, regions, and territories represented

· 64 percent of participants are male

· 36 percent of participants are female

· 35 is the average age of registrants this year

· 236 athletes will be celebrating their birthday on race weekend (115 on Dec. 8 and 121 on Dec. 9)

· 58,500 bananas, 147,000 litres of water, 49,000 litres of isotonic

· SGD $420,000 total prize purse

· An unprecedented 30 entertainment points throughout the course, including performances by local bands, street performers, and cheerleaders will amp up energy levels and spur on runners.

· More than 4,000 volunteers will help make the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon a success

Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Championships

The 2018 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is one of 50 events across the globe providing age group athletes the opportunity to qualify for the inaugural AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships, being held as part of the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2020.

The AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings launched in September 2018 at the BMW BERLIN-Marathon and gives Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon competitors aged 40+ the opportunity to represent their countries with pride and passion by earning a place at the start line of the prestigious and much sought after 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Participants in AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking qualifying races, such as Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, will earn points according to their age, time and gender, aligned with the following age groups for men and women: 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+.

