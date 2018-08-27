Over 1,150 runners participate in first-ever Game Changer 10K Run in Bengaluru

Director of Game Changer Raksha Ramaiah flags off the GC 10K Run

The first edition of the Game Changer 10K Run, organized by The Game Changer, got off to an electrifying start at Sahakar Nagar Grounds, Bengaluru. 1,150 people lined up at the starting line including some of India’s top runners as well as amateurs and first-time runners.

Shidappa G recorded a winning time of 31 minutes and 47 seconds in the Men’s Category of the 10k Open run. Richa Bhadavriya finished the Women’s Category of the 10K Open Run in 38 minutes and 53 seconds to grab the top prize.

The 5k Corporate Run saw Aakriti Sanjeev win the Women’s Category with a time of 24 minutes and 16 seconds, and Sampath Kumar ran the distance in 18 minutes and 9 seconds to record a victory.

A group of kids who ran the 5K run along with Raksha Ramaiah

Speaking at the run, director of The Game Changer and National in-charge of social media for the Youth Congress, Mr. Raksha Ramaiah said, “The energy and enthusiasm around here has been exactly what we’ve been working towards these past months. This is only the beginning for us, we hope to become a regular fixture in the lives of these young people and ensure that they have the best sporting calendar to keep them active and focused.”

10K Run is the beginning of a series of events across Bangalore aimed towards driving the youth of Bangalore to a fitter, healthier & sportier future. The Game Changer and its director Mr. Raksha Ramaiah are focused on combating the sedentary lifestyles many youths of today are leading and give them a choice to lead active lives and make a tangible change for themselves and society.

The Game Changer partnered up with the NGO Reaching Hand for GC10K in an effort to empower underprivileged youth and helping them lead a purposeful and healthy life.

The Indian Armed forces runners honoured for their support in recent flood relief

The organizers also made a significant gesture towards the 310 Army personnel invited to run at the GC10K by presenting them with a memento to formally recognize the armed forces’ efforts towards relief initiatives in all areas affected by the inclement weather in South India.

Finishers receiving their GC10K Medals

10K Open Category – Men

31:47 – Shidappa G

31:53 – Dinesh Kumar

31:54 – Sandeepu R

32:24 – Sanjay Kumar Patel

10K Open Category – Women

38:53 – Richa Bhadavriya

39:26 – Rachana Salamni

39:43 – Shruthi K.C.

41:08 – Rajshri Tarihal

5K Corporate Category - Men

18:09 - Sampath Kumar

18:47 - Santhosh

19:33 - Sunil R

20:48 - Bhairu Patil

5K Corporate Category - Women

24:16 - Aakriti Sanjeev

31:16 - Anusha N

31:38 - Trupti

31:40 - Manju Kariappa