SCSM 2018: One of the Most Exciting Marathons Launches New Community-Centric Experiences

mayank.vora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 23 Oct 2018

Launch of Singapore Marathon 2018

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) announced new community-centric experiences at its 2018 community launch today. For the first time in the event’s history, the race will include a new 5km category and host its Kids Dash at Universal Studios Singapore.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms. Grace Fu, led over 1000 representatives from over 20 running clubs on a 4km community run and breakfast session where 2018 race enhancements were unveiled for the first time.

“Sport has the power to bring people together,” said Minister Fu, “The Singapore Marathon is a great opportunity for Singaporeans to come together to challenge our limits, and encourage one another in our journey to stay active. I am heartened to see the Kids Dash, Ekiden and Wheelchair race options providing opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the event together.”

New Community-Centric Experiences

A New Format - SCSM organisers announced a new two-day format designed to deliver an improved race experience to over 50,000 runners across six different categories.

Participants in the 5km and 10km category will be the first to flag off at the F1 Pit Building and end by The Float at Marina Bay on Saturday morning, a day before their Marathon and Half Marathon counterparts.

The new wider start point will offer better access and more space for runners within the start pens. The route will give runners in the Marathon and Half Marathon categories dedicated lanes, eliminating lane crossing and merging for a smoother race experience. The finish will be most iconic in the event’s history, set amidst Singapore’s picture perfect Marina Bay.

Brand-new 5km Race – A new 5km race has been created to encourage new runners to join Singapore’s flagship running event. The shorter distance, together with the free public training initiatives - the pacer programme, Women Squad, talks and clinics will make the SCSM more accessible to aspiring runners of all abilities.

Revamped Kids Dash – Singapore’s biggest children’s race will flag off at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa, with an all-new route that allows parents to run and bond with their young ones. The parent-and-child duo can enjoy scenic views as they whizz past seven exciting zones, from the fairytale wonderland of Far Far Away featuring Shrek and Princess Fiona’s castle to the lush jungles of Lost World where dinosaurs lurk. Participants keen to enjoy the thrilling rides and world-class entertainment at Universal Studios Singapore after the run can select a special bundle which includes a Kids Dash run package, theme park admission as well as dining and shopping vouchers.

Ekiden Race - The Ekiden category will be more accessible to runners with 500 slots available for the new five-runner team format (as compared to six in previous editions). Each runner now cover a longer average distance of more than 8km, making the Ekiden a good challenge for runners looking for options between the 5km and 10km categories.

Double-Up Challenge – The new two-day format offers participants an opportunity to run two events through the double-up challenge. Runners can register for a bundle of either the 5km or 10km category on Saturday, combined with a Marathon or Half Marathon on Sunday for double the fun.

Lim Teck Yin, CEO of Sport Singapore, said, “Over the years, we have seen SCSM grow from a single-day event for a few thousand, to now, a weekend full of running and lifestyle activities catered for running enthusiasts, volunteers, supporters and corporate partners. We are glad to see new offerings at Kids Dash to further encourage families to participate in sport and create shared memories together. We are pleased that IRONMAN Asia is constantly enhancing the event experience and finding new ways to involve the community in a bigger way. We look forward to Singaporeans lacing up their running shoes to be part of Singapore’s signature running event.”

Unprecedented Race Prep

In 2017, SCSM introduced the first ever Women’s Squad – an all-women programme to engage and support more female runners on their SCSM journey.

In 2018, all women runners will be automatically given membership upon sign up, providing access to all Women’s Squad sessions and activities up till race day. Similarly, registering for the 10km, Half Marathon and Marathon will give participants a customized training programme designed based on their level of experience and training history.

Participant favourites, the 300KM Club, Running Café, Pacer Runs and Clinics will return and offer exciting new training sessions to help runners of all levels prepare for their race.

Managing Director for IRONMAN Asia, Geoff Meyer said, “SCSM is the region’s marquee race, and as organisers, we are committed to bringing all runners the most holistic race experience regardless of level. While we focus on the World Marathon Majors goal, we are dedicated to continually developing all aspects of the race through by creating new experiences to grow the running community.”