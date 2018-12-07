Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 is All Set and Ready

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018

On December 8th and 9th, 2018, Singapore will wake to a marathon spectacle. The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is a two-day event which begins on Saturday, here at Singapore.

The event was flagged off at the official press conference held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. For the first time, the Singapore Marathon will also have a wheelchair marathon and thereby giving the talented wheelchair runners an opportunity to showcase their talent to the world.

The press conference was attended by Paris Marathon Champion Paul Lonyangata from Kenya, local favourite and SEA Games Champion Soh Rui Yong both of whom will content in the Men's category. Among the present wheelchair runners were Joshua George, Beijing Paralympic Champion from the USA who will race in the Men's wheelchair category. The women wheelchair runners present at the event were Zou Linghong, Rio Paralympic Champion from China, Madison De Rozario Gold Coast Marathon 2018 champion and Eliza Ault-Connel Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist from Australia.

This year, the organisers are expecting close to 50,000 runners participating in the marathon with more than 7000 flying from overseas. Right from a 3-year-old to 86 years old, the marathon will see participants from all generations.

And how can you not consider India when such a huge event is taking place in South East Asia. It is expected that more than 3,600 Indian runners are going to participate in the race this year.

The first day of the event includes a Kids Dash taking place at Universal Studios. The event will see over 1000 kids participating in a 600m dash. At the same time, the 5km and 10km marathons will begin with the starting point being the magnificent F1 Pit Building.

The final day of the event hosts the Half Marathon where we will see the international athletes competing for a spot in the podium.

So if you are in Singapore over this weekend, ensure that your list includes visiting Marina Bay Sands and experiencing the marathon with your loved ones.

