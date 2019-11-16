US Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom joins Pune Half Marathon as Event Ambassador

APG Running has roped in United States Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom as the face for the 2019 edition of Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon (BAPHM). Having already set a target of 20,000 registrations in its second edition, BAPHM made the big announcement on its event ambassador today.

Janet grew up in Kenya and went on to attend college in the United States. Having represented the US in the 2012 London Olympics, Janet won several accolades in what can only be described as a glittering and inspiring career. Apart from being the former US record holder in 25K and 10 miles, she has had a plethora of achievements some of which include being the 2011 Boston Half Marathon Champion, a two-time USA Running Champion and a resounding eight-time All-American.

Janet is training for the 2020 US Olympic Trials Marathon, her third consecutive Olympic Trials Marathon. At 41, she continues to inspire long-distance runners with her fitness and resilience. Having qualified for the Olympic trials, winning the gold at the Phoenix Marathon, and silver at Mt Sneffels Half Marathon, Janet is having a great 2019. She had finished fifth in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials, and participating in the race in BAPHM would be the kick start to her final two-month training block before the trials on February 29, 2020, at Atlanta.

Speaking about the association, Vikas Singh, CEO, APG Running, the promoter of BAPHM, said, “From hitchhiking as a teenager to an Olympian, Janet’s journey from a small village in Kenya to a scholarship in the US to being an Olympian is inspirational. Unlike the many child prodigies, Janet never even dreamt of running in the Olympic trials. Her difficult past, crossing hurdles through resilience, is relatable to a lot of Indian runners. Selecting her was very specific to relate and motivate common masses in India, specifically women. In a way, Janet embodies fitness ethics that BAPHM stands for and what running in actuality means.”

Speaking on her association with BAPHM, Janet said: “I am delighted with the honor of becoming a part of Bajaj Allianz Pune Half- Marathon. I have known about the race, heard good things and like the kind of work the team is doing. It’s going to be a new experience and learning for me. I am looking forward to the two-weeks, the event and the Indian experience.”

Janet will be spending two weeks in the country, running in promo-runs, conducting sessions with runners alongside her husband, Jay Bawcom, one of the decorated long-distance running coaches from the USA.

BAPHM, Pune’s most premium half marathon will offer a fast course for the half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km run, 5 km and 3 km (family and fun). Janet’s addition adds more prestige and sheen to the event and further affirms BAPHM’s second edition’s success and vision to transform Pune into a long-distance running hub.