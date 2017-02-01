Video: Adidas Street Run takes you to places in Mumbai you never knew existed

Unlimit your run with #PureBoost

Modern-day cities in India are bustling with people, who come together to bring them to life and provide a heartbeat. If cities could be categorized as humans with hearts, no other would be healthier and pumped up like Mumbai – a place that never sleeps and is constantly buzzing.

Fast paced, lively and energetic are words that combine together to form the ethos of Mumbai. Albeit the Maharashtrian capital is huge in size and people often travel across it by train/bus/taxi, exploring it on foot, from a runner’s perspective, takes the experience to another level altogether. Keeping this in mind, sporting apparel giant adidas conducted a Mumbai Night Run, which saw people from all over the city come together and participate.

This 10km-long run was conducted at night to offer runners a completely different perspective about Mumbai and actually represent how lively the city remains, irrespective of the combination of hands on the clock. Interestingly, this was not a conventional run that went around a track like other events.

The street run organized by adidas took runners through different areas of the city, including roads, housing complexes and parks among others. The run signified the city’s motto, which can be described by the activity itself – perpetual motion and never stopping.

Due to the congestion in the city, it also helps if you can manoeuvre yourself through those tight spaces. This was perfectly encapsulated in the run as the runners went on a freerunning event, also called parkour, as the jumped over and through obstacles, climbed buildings, and even leapt from roof to roof. Definitely helps save time and looks pretty cool.

Thus, irrespective of the time, you have to keep moving in Mumbai and not let life bother or tire.