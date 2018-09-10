Wild Warrior Race Takes Bengaluru By Storm

Starting point at Devanahalli

The Wild Warrior Bengaluru Battle took place on the 26th August, 2018 at Esteem Misty Hills, Devanahalli. This Obstacle Course Race saw a very diverse crowd, from 6 year old kids to corporate employees and even some of the fittest obstacle course athletes in India. This obstacle course was a 5.9km course that had 24 internationally approved and tested obstacles and all of this was with the scenic beauty of Nandi Hills throughout the course. It was incredible to see the Bengaluru crowd come together to experience something unique and challenging in a space where their city excels, FITNESS.

Climbing with rope

The Contender category (Competitive) consisted a total of 80 participants who competed towards winning the highest prize money in Obstacle course racing in South Asia. The Winners were as follows.

Contender men podium finish:

Sanjay Negi Madhu CR Kutti

Contender Women podium finish.

Sanjana George Mallika Fernandes Jyoti Singh

The prize money for the all the winners were Rs.30,000, Rs.20,000 & Rs.10,000 for finishing first, second and third respectively.

Sanjay Negi who won the contenders race with a staggering time of 27 minutes and 40 seconds was ecstatic at the finish line. He mentioned,” I have done obstacle course races all over India and this was by far the best one. The scenery, the landscape, the course, the trail and the obstacles were all top notch.” As of now, Sanjay also stands first in line to win the 2018 season which comprises of 3 more races, all to get a chance to represent India in the 2019 Asian Championships for Obstacle courses. “Representing India has always been a dream for me, and I’m thankful to the Wild Warrior team for providing all of us that opportunity. I’ll continue to work hard and hopefully do well in the upcoming races as well. “said Sanjay who won 2 Spartan races back to back in Malaysia in July 2019.

Crocodile walk

The top ten in both the men and women earned valuable Wild Warrior Gladiator ranking points which puts them in contention for the big prize of representing India early next year.

The Contenders were followed by the Tribe category (non-competitive) where people from all walks of life participated. The tribe category included working professionals from the fields of law, finance, tech, consulting, academics, social media, acting, music, etc. among various others. The Wild Warrior Bengaluru battle was a perfect stage for anyone who loves staying fit and likes fun challenges. Akshita, who is a new mother, participated as tribe members and said, “ The best part about the race was that everyone can do it at their own pace and still have an incredible experience. The important thing is that everyone who does it will remember it forever and will probably come back again. I’m sure I’ll be back with my family and kids in the future. “

Enter Medal Winners of the Eventcaption

There was also a LITTLE WARRIORS category which was exclusively for kids aged 6-13 and it consisted of a 1km course with 10 crazy fun obstacles. It was a fun filled experience for the kids as you could see them smiling from ear to ear and having a blast while being adventurous and athletic.

After an epic Battle in Bengaluru, Wild Warrior is now going to Coimbatore for the Coimbatore Combat, which is going to be the first obstacle course race in the city.

For more info & registrations please log on to www.wildwarriorrace.com or call us at +919791186292.