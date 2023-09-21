Asian Games 2023 Sailing: 3 reasons why India can win a medal

As the Indian sailing team prepares to navigate the treacherous waters of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, there are compelling reasons to believe that they will medal in a variety of categories.

Here are three key factors that make India a formidable competitor in sailing competitions:

#3 Qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Asian Games 2023 sailing competition is significant because it serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This adds an extra layer of motivation for Indian sailors who are vying for coveted Olympic quotas.

Quotas will be available for both men and women in windsurfing, dinghy and kiteboarding events.

With the prospect of representing their country at the world's most prestigious sporting event, the Indian sailing team is ready to give their all and push their limits in order to secure Olympic berths.

#2 Previous Asian Games Success

The Indian sailing team has a track record of outstanding performances at the Asian Games, making them a legitimate force to be reckoned with. At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy won bronze in the 49er class.

Their success demonstrates that they can not only compete at the highest level, but also thrive in high-pressure situations. Such past accomplishments serve as motivation and evidence of India's potential to excel in the upcoming Asian Games sailing events.

#1 Experience and Olympian Prowess

India's sailing team features Olympians Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, as well as seasoned sailors with a wealth of experience. This combination of youth and experience gives them an advantage in high-pressure situations.

Nethra Kumanan, in particular, made history by becoming the first Indian sailor to qualify for an Olympic event directly, demonstrating her exceptional skill and determination.

These athletes have the ability to outmanoeuvre their competitors and win medals due to their knowledge of international sailing and previous accomplishments.

Asian Games 2023: India’s sailing squad

Men’s sailing events: Vishnu Saravanan (ILCA7), Chitresh Tatha (kiteboarding), Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu (iQFoil), Eabad Ali - (RS:X), Adhvait Menon (ILCA4), KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar (49er team)

Women’s sailing events: Nethra Kumanan (ILCA6), Ishwariya Ganesh (RS:X), Neha Thakur (ILCA4), Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma (49er team)

Mixed sailing events: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan (Nacra 17) Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara - (470)