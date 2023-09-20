India Sailing Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Indian sailing team gears up for strong Asian Games 2023 showing with more participants. The Sports Ministry has given its approval for 16 sailors to compete in 12 out of the 14 sailing events, a considerable increase from the previous year's nine.

India has a track record in sailing at the Asiad, with 20 medals overall, including one gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze. The last gold medal was secured in 1982 by the 'Fireball' duo of Farokh Tarapore and Zarir Karanjia.

In the 2018 edition, India brought home three medals, including silver in the women's 49er FX and bronze in the men's 49er and Laser 4.7.

Varun Thakkar-Ganapathy Chengappa and Harshita Tomar are back this year, determined to enhance the color of their medals.

To enhance the sailors' preparation, an 11-member backroom staff has been included alongside the nine male and seven female athletes.

The team has undergone rigorous training at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, the official venue, to acclimate to the conditions.

Indian Sailing team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Adhvait Menon (Laser 4.7), Chitresh Tatha (Formula Kite), Eabad Ali (Men’s RS:X), Jerome Kumar (IQFoil), K. C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar (49er), Vishnu Saravanan (Laser)

Women: Neha Thakur (Laser 4.7), Ishwariya Ganesh (RS:X), Shital Verma (49er FX), Harshita Tomar (49er FX), Nethra Kumanan (Laser Radial)

Mixed: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preethi Kongara (Mixed 470), Ramya Saravanan and Siddheshwar Doiphode (Nacra 17)

Asian Games 2023: Sailing Rules

The Asian Games 2023 sailing events adhere to meticulously defined rules to ensure fair play. Medal races and windsurfing medal series follow World Sailing Appendix MR, with specific rule adjustments.

You can access the most up-to-date versions on the World Sailing website via this link: https://www.sailing.org/insideworld-sailing/rules-regulations/racing-rules-of-sailing/.

Notably, the new rule RRS 27.4 for windsurfing and kite events specifies flag displays, and determining port or starboard positioning. For windsurfing, RRS 29.3 addresses course angles from the true wind, emphasizing prompt disqualification for infractions.

Asian Games 2023 Sailing: Schedule

Competition days are scheduled from September 21 to September 27, with specific timing regulations in place. On September 20, the warning signal for events will not be issued before 9:30 a.m. IST.

Throughout this period, daily team leaders and coaches meetings will convene at 7:30 a.m. IST, and the meeting location details will be provided in the 'Sailing Instructions' document.

Where to watch Sailing at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 Sailing competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.