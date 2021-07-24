Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan sailing laser event at Olympics 2021 preview (25th July): When and where to watch, event details, LIVE streaming

It will be a proud moment for Indian sports when the sailing competition commences at the 2021 Olympics. This will be the first time that India will compete in more than one sailing event. All the sailing events will be held at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor in Fujisawa, Japan.

Four sailors from India have qualified for the 2021 Olympics being held in Tokyo. Nethra Kumanan, Varun Thakkar, Vishnu Saravanan and KC Ganapathy will represent India in sailing at the Olympics.

Nethra Kumanan is the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics. India will compete in three events at Tokyo 2020. She will be in action in the women’s laser radial category.

Nethra finished second in the 10-race event held at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman to seal her place at the Summer Games.

Nethra Kumanan becomes the first-ever Indian Women's sailor to qualify for an Olympic edition, after assuring a first placed finish of the Asian Qualifier's Laser Radial standings in Oman

Vishnu Saravanan will feature in the laser standard event. He also secured his berth at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.

The laser standard and laser radial competition will be a 10-race event, two races per day. The medal round will be held on August 1 deciding the eventual winner. The sailing events will commence from 25 July onwards in Tokyo.









Indian Sailor Vishnu Saravanan training session in Tokyo.



Vishnu is training with the world's top Sailors and is optimistic about the outcome.





Nethra and Vishnu Saravanan sailing schedule at Tokyo Olympics

July 25

Men's laser standard, race 1 and 2 - 11:05 AM IST

Women's laser radial, race 1 and 2 - 8:35 AM IST

July 26

Men's laser standard, race 3 and 4 - 8:35 AM IST

Women's laser radial, race 3 and 4 - 11:05 AM IST

July 27

Men's laser standard, race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST

Women's laser radial, race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST

Men's skiff - 49er, race 1, 2, 3 - 8:35 AM IST

July 28

Men's skiff - 49er, race 4, 5, 6 - 8:35 AM IST

July 29

Men's laser standard, race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST

Women's laser radial, race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST

July 30

Men's skiff - 49er, race 7, 8, 9 - 8:35 AM IST

Women's laser radial, race 9 and 10 - 8:35 AM IST

Men's laser standard, race 9 and 10 - 11:05 AM IST

July 31

Men's skiff - 49er, race 10, 11, 12 - 8:35 AM IST

August 1

Men's laser standard, medal race - 11:03 AM IST

Women's laser radial, medal race - 12:03 PM IST

August 2

Men's skiff - 49er, medal race - 12:03 PM IST

Nethra and Vishnu Saravanan live telecast details

The Tokyo Olympics will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. It will be available in multiple languages on the Sony Sports Network. Online viewers can tune into Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV to catch all the live action from the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Edited by Diptanil Roy