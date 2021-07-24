Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan sailing laser event at Olympics 2021 preview (25th July): When and where to watch, event details, LIVE streaming

It will be a proud moment for Indian sports when the sailing competition commences at the 2021 Olympics. This will be the first time that India will compete in more than one sailing event. All the sailing events will be held at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor in Fujisawa, Japan.
Four sailors from India have qualified for the 2021 Olympics being held in Tokyo. Nethra Kumanan, Varun Thakkar, Vishnu Saravanan and KC Ganapathy will represent India in sailing at the Olympics.
Nethra Kumanan is the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics. India will compete in three events at Tokyo 2020. She will be in action in the women’s laser radial category.
Nethra finished second in the 10-race event held at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman to seal her place at the Summer Games.
Vishnu Saravanan will feature in the laser standard event. He also secured his berth at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.
The laser standard and laser radial competition will be a 10-race event, two races per day. The medal round will be held on August 1 deciding the eventual winner. The sailing events will commence from 25 July onwards in Tokyo.
Nethra and Vishnu Saravanan sailing schedule at Tokyo Olympics
July 25
Men's laser standard, race 1 and 2 - 11:05 AM IST
Women's laser radial, race 1 and 2 - 8:35 AM IST
July 26
Men's laser standard, race 3 and 4 - 8:35 AM IST
Women's laser radial, race 3 and 4 - 11:05 AM IST
July 27
Men's laser standard, race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST
Women's laser radial, race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST
Men's skiff - 49er, race 1, 2, 3 - 8:35 AM IST
July 28
Men's skiff - 49er, race 4, 5, 6 - 8:35 AM IST
July 29
Men's laser standard, race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST
Women's laser radial, race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST
July 30
Men's skiff - 49er, race 7, 8, 9 - 8:35 AM IST
Women's laser radial, race 9 and 10 - 8:35 AM IST
Men's laser standard, race 9 and 10 - 11:05 AM IST
July 31
Men's skiff - 49er, race 10, 11, 12 - 8:35 AM IST
August 1
Men's laser standard, medal race - 11:03 AM IST
Women's laser radial, medal race - 12:03 PM IST
August 2
Men's skiff - 49er, medal race - 12:03 PM IST
Nethra and Vishnu Saravanan live telecast details
The Tokyo Olympics will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. It will be available in multiple languages on the Sony Sports Network. Online viewers can tune into Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV to catch all the live action from the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
