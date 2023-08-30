In an unfortunate turn of events, Goan sailor Katya Ida Coelho was dropped from the sailing squad for the Asian Games. The athlete said that no reason has been provided for her omission from the list of names going to Hangzhou, and that she is heartbroken over the decision.

Katya, who became the first Indian to win an IQFoil medal when she won silver at the International Windsurfing Cup in July 2022 in Thailand, had already booked her spot at the Asian Games.

This would have been her second Asian Games appearance. Speaking on the matter to Goan publication O Heraldo, Coelho said:

"Till August 25 my name was on the list, my measurements for the team uniform were also taken but then after that, I don’t know what happened. There was a sailing contingent of 16 and I was the only one dropped. I am heartbroken."

Katya lamented the loss of opportunity, pointing out the fact that an athlete faces immense challenges to qualify for such a prestigious tournament.

"It takes years and years of practice and my parents’ hard-earned money. All that has now gone to waste. This would have been my second Asiad. Cannot get the time back I spent on training. I have been denied a spot despite having qualified for the sport. I would like to know the reason for my exclusion.”

Goan sports authorities disappointed over Katya's exclusion from Asian Games

Given the time-sensitive nature of the issue, Katya reached out to Goan Sports Minister Govind Gaude for assistance.

Discussing the issue, Gaude said:

“Ace sailor Katya met me today (Tuesday) afternoon and I immediately wrote to the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and also to the Indian Olympics Association (IOA). I don’t know why she has been dropped and I was unaware till she met me. By tomorrow I will get the reply. It is a proud moment for Goa that Katya Coelho has represented the country.”

The president of the Goa Yachting Association, Siddharth Satardekar, also expressed confusion over Coelho's Asian Games snub:

“We don’t know if it is an omission or a clerical error. We are waiting for more information. The yachting association had planned to send the contingent for training early and her name was part of that group. Now I don’t know what happened” he said.

With just a few weeks to go untill the Asian Games, fans of the sport and well-wishers of Katya will hope that this matter is resolved soon.