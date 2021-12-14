Indian sailors Varun, Ganapathy, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu to train and compete abroad ahead of Asian Games

Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan have been granted permission to train and compete overseas in the run-up to the Asian Games.

The sailors' training and participation permission was approved by the recently-reconstituted Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to September 25.

The proposals from the four Olympian sailors cost more than ₹2.75 crore. The 49er sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy (₹1.34 crore), Laser Radial specialist Nethra Kumanan (₹90.58 lakh) and Laser Standard ace Vishnu Saravanan (₹51.08 lakh) will use these funds for travel, board and lodging, coach entry fee, coach boat charter and coach salary until the Asian Games.

Indian sailors training, competition details

Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will train for the Asian and World Championships in Oman (23 days), India (15 days), Palma & Hyeres (45 days), Medemblik, Kiel & Aarhus (45 days). They will be in Canada for the World Championships. They will also take part in competitive events during training.

Sailor Vishnu Saravanan will participate in the European and Italian Regattas. They will have their training in Malta and take part in the European Regatta (114 days). The sailors will also be training in Hyeres Olympic Week (42 days). Finally they will be training and participating in senior European & Malta Regatta (61 days).

Nethra Kumanan will be taking part in the Europa Cup & European Championships. She will have her training in Gran Canaria & Musannah Sailing week (43 days). She will then train in Gran Canaria and will be in action during Lazorette Sailing Week (January 22 to January 31). Nethra will then travel to the Carnavel Trophy (February 14 to February 20).

The Indian sailor will also take part in the Princess Sofia Regatta. She will continue training in Gran Canaria for Kieler Woche (14 days) and Coach Regatta and European Regatta (26 days).

